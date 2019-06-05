Digital Trends
Mobile

Swipe typing isn’t new, but it’s the best addition to iOS since Siri

Andy Boxall
By
ios 13 swipe keyboard wwdc 2019 presentation header
Apple

Dismissed in a short sentence during the WWDC 2019 keynote presentation was one of the more interesting new features in iOS 13 — the introduction of swipe-typing on the standard iOS keyboard. If you’re faithful to Apple, then the whole concept of swiping-to-type may have passed you by, but it’s standard on Google’s Gboard app and various other Android keyboards, such as the one installed on Samsung devices.

Even then, you may not have given it a try, as most are so used to typing with their two thumbs, or prodding each key individually with a single finger, that alternative ways to type only slow us down. That said, I appreciate many will have already been converted over to the joy of being a swipist, so if you’re one of them, please enjoy making your smug face.

For everyone else, it’s the time to try something new out. Swipe typing is like having Sherlock Holmes inside your smartphone, because it often displays an almost unfathomably accurate level of deduction.

Swipe or glide, don’t tap

If you’ve never tried swiping, the concept is simple: just slide your finger across the screen to each letter of the word you want to type. On Google’s Gboard, your finger is followed on screen by a light trail, helping you keep track of your progress. The keyboard predicts the word being typed, and presents various options in the predictive area above the keyboard. You can continue typing and let it auto select, or tap the right word ahead of time.

At first, it’s not very intuitive. Going from the pointedly precise action of prodding the letter you want to select, to zigzagging across the screen like you’re finger painting, means it takes a short while to get used to, and to build up some speed. If you’ve tried typing on a modern BlackBerry phone’s physical keyboard, without the benefit of muscle memory from using one a decade ago, you’ll know exactly how difficult this can be. All we can say at this point is stick with it. Speed will come. Lots and lots of speed.

All we can say at this point is stick with it. Speed will come. Lots and lots of speed.

For the speed and the Holmesian predictions to emerge, you have to let the keyboard learn your typing habits, and your word preferences. Like a new friend, the swipe keyboard on Android requires a short “getting to know you,” period before you’re both finishing each other’s sentences — almost literally in this case. During this time, words you use often that aren’t common will have to be selected from the predictive list — names, slang, and technical terms in particular — rather than the keyboard automatically making them top choice.

After a while, it knows what word you regularly use when selecting keys, and picks it for you. It’s no different to predictive systems on other keyboards in this respect, but it does monitor your typing method differently. On Gboard, the sharp predictive algorithms are immensely forgiving, and it’s soon second guessing what you’re trying to type, even when you’re not being that careful with your swipes. It’s great.

How fast?

For mortals, it’s as fast and accurate as typing with two thumbs. But for some people, it’s faster. Digital Trends Mobile Editor Julian Chokkattu swipe-types at a speed where his fingers are barely visible to the human eye. His messages may be gibberish, of course, but there’s no denying he’s damn fast at swiping them. Practice makes perfect.

However, there is one thing to bear in mind. Typing with two thumbs looks normal. We see it everyday, and it’s the mark of an experienced, mature smartphone owner. It’s not possible to swipe-type with two fingers or thumbs at the same time. It’s a one-finger job, and depending on how you “hold” your hand, it can make you feel self-conscious. Well, if you’re like me, it will.

gboard swipe

Why? It’s what to do with the redundant fingers when you’re typing with one hand. My problem is I find I splay my other fingers out, with my pinky extended more than the rest, like I’m holding a tea cup whilst in the company of the Queen. It happens naturally, and when I catch myself during a message, I fold my fingers in so I don’t look like an overly posh and/or clueless typist. If you’ve got long and dextrous enough thumbs, then you can avoid this. I don’t, and I can’t.

Better for bezel-less phones

There’s a side benefit to swiping that’s more applicable to those who don’t own an iPhone that may be reading this. Swipe typing is a great solution to the horror of trying to double-thumb type on a bezel-less smartphone. This is usually a terrible experience, as our hands and thumbs are forced into unnatural contortions just to type a few words, as there is no chin to naturally grip or rest the phone. Swiping avoids this, as you can hold the phone with one hand and swipe away with the other. Less fatigue, and fewer chances to drop the phone.

Why wait?

The swipe-type feature is part of iOS 13 and therefore will not be available to all iPhone owners until its official release sometime in the fall. Those who install the beta version of iOS 13 may not find it at first either, as it will depend on its availability to test. What can you do if you want to try swipe-typing on the iPhone now?

everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 ios 13
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

There is a solution — install Google’s Gboard keyboard app for the iPhone, which has the swipe typing feature enable already, as does the SwiftKey keyboard, but I’d recommend the Google option over it. If you’re new to third party keyboards — introduced with iOS 11 — search for Gboard in the App Store, tap Get, and open when it completes. Follow the instructions, and use the globe icon in the bottom left of the keyboard screen to swap between other keyboards and Gboard.

At the very least this will help you get a feel for swipe typing on an iPhone, see if it’s something you want to continue, and to eventually compare experiences when iOS 13 is released. It’s time for you to graduate from a typist, to a swipist.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Moto Mods for the Moto Z-series
apple ios 13 news ios13 stage wwdc19
Mobile

iOS 13: Everything you need to know about the new software

Apple announced iOS 13 during the keynote presentation at its 2019 Worldwide Developer Conference. This is the next version of its mobile operating system, which will come to an iPhone, iPad, or iPod near you soon.
Posted By Andy Boxall
how to enroll in the iOS beta program
Mobile

Here's how you can get into the iOS 13 beta once it becomes available

Tired of waiting for the new iOS like everyone else? We can show you how to enroll in the iOS beta program and get new iOS features early. If you are interested in trying out a beta, here's what to do.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Tyler Lacoma
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 airpods
Apple

Apple has some exciting features in store for its AirPods and HomePod

Announced at WWDC 2019, Apple is adding a new Audio Sharing feature to the AirPods, as well as the option to listen and respond to incoming messages using Siri. The HomePod, meanwhile, will get the Handoff engine used in iOS and MacOS.
Posted By Josh Levenson
ios 13 redesigned photos app presentation wwdc19 1
Photography

iOS 13’s redesigned Photos app boasts a much-improved editing interface

The new iOS 13 will bring sweeping changes to how photographs and videos are organized in the native Photos app, with a focus on cutting through the clutter. The editing interface has also been completely redesigned.
Posted By Daven Mathies
ipados news
Mobile

Apple's new iPadOS brings mouse support to the iPad after all

Apple announced the new iPadOS, a new operating system designed specifically for the iPad. It brings a number of new productivity features to the iPad, including the ability to use multiple windows of a single app at a time.
Posted By Christian de Looper
apple maps adds street view style imagery but with a neat trick look around
Mobile

Apple Maps adds Street View-style imagery, but with a neat trick

A revamped Apple Maps is on the way, bringing with it a bunch of new features that include a Street View-style tool called Look Around. According to the demo, it includes a neat advantage over Google Maps, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
red magic 3 review feat
Product Review

You don't need a gaming phone, but the Red Magic 3 will make you want one

Gaming phones have arrived, and Nubia has pulled a tempting example from its top hat in the shape of the impressive Red Magic 3. A huge display, speedy performance, and more make this a dream phone for gaming.
Posted By Simon Hill
AppleARkit3.0
News

Apple unveils ARKit 3 for more immersive augmented reality experiences

Apple has unveiled ARKit 3, which brings major improvements to its augmented reality platform. New features include people occlusion and motion capture, in addition to RealityKit and Reality Composer.
Posted By Jackie Dove
passport go portable charger kickstarter 325539ce9cefca3036efc59f6dbe1e4b original
Emerging Tech

Charge 5 devices all at once with Passport Go, the most advanced travel adapter

Keeping your tech juiced up when you’re on the go can be a challenge when you’re traveling to another country. That’s why a universal travel adapter like the Passport Go is essential, and you can score one for $34 right now on…
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to block someone on whatsapp feature image
Mobile

How to block a contact on WhatsApp, and block out negativity in your life

It's easy to add people to your WhatsApp Messenger contact list, but it's also easy to block them. We give you a step-by-step guide on how to block someone on WhatsApp ... and what to do if you change your mind.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Fitbit Ionic Review
Deals

Amazon slices Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Ionic smartwatch prices by up to 20%

Miss our Fitbit Ionic and Versa smartwatch deal from April? While Rakuten has since sold out of its stock, Amazon has a deal on either fitness smartwatch that matches Rakuten's price, saving you up to 20%. Get to work on that summer bod…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Apple iPhone 8 review in hand app store
Mobile

Apple Music and App Store return to normal after early morning outages

Apple Music, the iOS App Store, and the Mac Store, all experienced some pretty major outages early in the morning, only one day after Apple began seeding new operating systems to developers. The outages have since been resolved.
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy home speaker news on stage
Smart Home

Samsung’s Bixby-powered Galaxy Home speaker now slated for a fall release

Samsung's Galaxy Home smart speaker will be a rival to Amazon's Echo, Google Home, and Apple's HomePod. The company now says we should finally see it hit store shelves in the fall, almost a year after its official debut.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Simon Cohen
Moto Z3 review
Mobile

Spruce up your Motorola smartphone with the best Moto Mods for the Moto Z-series

Moto Mods, the snap-on accessories compatible with Lenovo's Moto Z-series smartphones add a lot of value without adding a lot of bulk. Looking to try one out? Here are a few of our favorite Moto Mods.
Posted By Mark Jansen