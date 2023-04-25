 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

iOS 17 could come with these 6 exciting changes

Christine Romero-Chan
By

As we get closer and closer to Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), where we expect the unveiling of the company’s  mixed reality headset, the rumors about iOS 17 continue to pile up every day too.

According to a Weibo post from the same user who revealed that the iPhone 14 would come in a yellow color, iOS 17 may bring six big new features. Some of these changes involve the Control Center, lock screen, Apple Music, and App Library.

The App Library on the iPhone 14 Pro.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Here is the list of possible iOS 17 changes:

  • Different font size options for the lock screen
  • Ability to share custom Lock Screen designs with other iPhone users
  • Lyrics from Apple Music can be displayed on the lock screen
  • Simplified Apple Music interface
  • Control Center design changes
  • Flashlight brightness can be adjusted via a slider, like how the volume si controlled
Related Videos

We’ve already heard whispers that the Control Center would be getting a redesign, so that seems much more likely with this new report. But the other features from this account seem to be new things that we’re hearing about for the first time. Of course, none of these are exactly groundbreaking, but some users may have been requesting them, and they can actually be some nice quality-of-life improvements.

Related

So far, it seems that all iOS 17 rumors point to it being more of a release that is focused on stability and performance enhancements rather than bringing big, innovative new features. The source for this particular rumor, however, does not have a long-term history with Apple rumors, so none of this is guaranteed until we see Apple reveal iOS 17 on June 5.

Mark Gurman at Bloomberg recently shared what he expects from iOS 17 on The MacRumors Show podcast, which includes overall improvements to the Find My and Wallet apps. He has also stated that iOS 17 is unlikely to have “major new features,” like the home screen widgets in iOS 14 and lock screen customization in iOS 16.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile

Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California State University Long Beach with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications, and her byline has appeared on sites like iMore, MakeUseOf, AppAdvice, Lifehacker, MacLife, and more. While her speciality has been all things Apple, especially the iPhone, she loves technology in general. Before the iPhone, she enjoyed seeing the latest innovations in the mobile space, from BlackBerry to the Palm Pre. Though she's been using an iPhone for the past 14 years, she is open to dabbling with Android and other mobile platforms, which is why she's here at Digital Trends.

Christine's other interests include mechanical keyboards (the superior typing experience), mobile photography, lots of coffee, food, Star Wars, a lot of animated series, and gaming. She's also based in Southern California, so she takes advantage of this by being a Disneyland passholder. If she isn't writing, chances are high that you'll find her at Disneyland with her husband and daughter.

You can find Christine on Mastodon.

iPhone 15 rumored to steal another big iPhone 14 Pro feature
Someone holding the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The more we hear about it, the more that the base iPhone 15 is sounding like another version of the iPhone 14 Pro. A new leak posted to Chinese social media site Weibo claims that the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will both feature frosted glass on their backs — giving them a look similar to the most recent iPhone Pro models.

For the last few generations of iPhones, frosted glass backs have been exclusive to the Pro models, as it gives them a distinct visual style and allows them to lean a little deeper into their striking colors. If the information in the leak is correct, then there might not be much to easily distinguish the differences between the base iPhone 15 and its Pro counterpart when they launch later this year.

Read more
The iPhone 15 Pro may make an annoying iPhone feature even worse
The side of the iPhone 14 Pro showing the power key.

When the original iPhone launched many years ago, it was the epitome of simple, yet functional. It gave us the mute switch, distinctive volume buttons, a Home button, and the power button. As far as the buttons go, it was all pretty self-explanatory: the mute switch puts the phone on silent/vibrate, volume buttons adjust volume up or down, press the Home button to go back to the Home screen, and hold down the power button to turn your phone on or off.

With the iPhone 4S, Apple integrated Siri directly into iOS, and one could invoke it by pressing down on the Home button. But when Apple got rid of the Home button with the iPhone X, it had to figure out a different way to call up Siri. Instead of a Home button, you now could bring up Siri by doing a long press on the power/side button. A quick press of that button simply locks or wakes the display.

Read more
iOS 17 might add a huge Android feature to your iPhone
App Store displayed on an iPhone 14 Pro against a pink background

As Apple’s Wideworld Developers Conferencce gets closer, the rumors have continued coming in at rapid succession. Over the weekend, in his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that iOS 17 will support app sideloading to comply with European regulations. This would allow iPhone users to download apps and games that are hosted on digital storefronts that are not Apple’s official App Store — something Android phones have been able to do for years.

With the ability to sideload apps, customers don’t necessarily need to use Apple’s App Store to download and purchase apps or make in-app purchases. This change would also mean developers can bypass Apple’s 15% to 30% fees from all purchases.

Read more