iOS 26 rumored to go back to basics with four intriguing upgrades

In just two days from now, Apple will take the stage at WWDC 2025 and showcase the big yearly upgrades for its entire software portfolio. I am quite excited about the platform-wide design update and a few functional changes to iPadOS, especially the one targeting a more macOS-like makeover for the iPad’s software.

Of course, analysts will be keenly watching for Apple’s next moves with AI, but it seems some of the most dramatic features have been pushed into the next year. Apple can afford some of those delays, as long as the company serves enough meaningful updates to its user base. Apple won’t exactly be running dry on AI, though.

The chatter about the company opening its small language models to developers has stirred quite some excitement in the community of app builders, and some caution, too. Ahead of the event, however, Bloomberg has shed some light on what we can expect from the company’s announcement package next week, and it seems iOS 26 will hog the limelight this time around with a focus on the core in-house experiences.

Here’s a quick rundown of those rumored tweaks and why they matter to an average iPhone user:

Phone

I recently wrote about how Google and Android have taken a crucial lead over Apple and iPhones when it comes to user safety and security at a fundamental parameter — calling. Thanks to AI, Google has steadily added scam detection and anti-phishing tools within the pre-installed Phone app on Android phones.

The likes of Samsung and OnePlus have also pushed AI within their respective dialer apps that use AI for call transcription, translation, and summarization. On Pixels, you get perks like call screening, Hold for Me, Call Notes, and Live Captions. At WWDC 2025, Apple might finally begin its catch-up journey.

As per Bloomberg, the default Phone app pre-installed on iPhones is getting a few long-overdue feature updates. “Apple is introducing a new view that combines favorite contacts, recent calls and voicemails into a single, scrollable window,” says the report. AI will also find a place within the app.

Apple is reportedly adding live translation for phone calls. This is a feature that is already available on OnePlus and Samsung phones, so Apple isn’t really doing something revolutionary, but the feature is still a savior. I am hoping that Apple does a better job making the translation process seamless, natural-sounding, and, if possible, reduces the latency.

Camera

There is a perception that I get to hear and see almost on a weekly basis. “iPhones are just better for clicking pictures and taking videos.” It’s not a misplaced notion, but not without its own nuances. Phones like the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Google Pixel 9 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra offer their own set of superior benefits and features.

But there is one area where Apple clearly needs some work, and that’s making the camera app a little more interactive and user-friendly. Over the years, Apple has added a whole bunch of advanced features such as LOG video capture and 120fps Dolby Vision. However, a healthy bunch of granular controls are hidden in the Settings app.

While switching between two apps is a hassle in itself, the lack of a proper Pro mode and the inability to customize the camera feature UI — something you can do on Android phones — is a crucial miss. In iOS 26, Apple could finally address that glaring hole.

As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone’s default Camera app is eyeing a revamp that focuses on simplicity. Separately, Jon Prosser, who’s had a mixed track record with Apple leaks, claims that the using a system of expanding-collapsing boxes, Apple will consolidate the Photo and Video controls at the bottom of the screen.

Using these boxes, users will be able to access the core tools available for each capture mode, alongside crucial adjustments such as exposure value. I am hoping that Apple finally offers a mode where more pro-level controls are available, somewhat like the excellent Kino app.

Messages

The situation with Apple’s Messages app is not too different from the Phone app. Despite commanding a loyal user base worth millions of users, Apple hasn’t given it many meaningful upgrades over the years. Android, on the other hand, has made steady progress with advanced AI-driven features in tow. At WWDC 2025, Apple is expected to announce a few upgrades headed to Messages.

Users will finally be able to start polls in the app, a feature that has been available in competing communication apps for years. The company will also allow users to set custom backgrounds for their chats, following in the footsteps of Instagram DMs and WhatsApp.

“The backgrounds will sync between devices, including those of other users, meaning that you and the people you are chatting with have the same look,” says the Bloomberg report. On the more practical side of things, live translation is coming to the Messages app.

This is a massive leap, especially for multilingual users. For a huge chunk of iPhone buyers in non-Western markets, chat apps are home to texts in English and multiple local languages. I deal with messages sent in at least three languages on a daily basis.

With live translation coming into the picture, it would be extremely convenient to view the translated version without the hassle of switching back and forth across a translation app. I hope Apple also adds a voice translation facility to the whole stack, instead of focusing just on texts.

Shortcuts

The Shortcuts app on the iPhone is a powerful tool for setting up automations and routines. There’s a whole community of ardent fans out there who build innovative shortcuts and share them publicly as iCloud links.

But for an average iPhone user, creating these shortcuts is not an easy task due to the complicated workflow. Apple is expected to introduce an upgraded version of the Shortcuts app that will leverage AI models.

“The new version will let consumers create those actions using Apple Intelligence models,” says a Bloomberg report. I am not entirely sure, but if there’s a text-to-shortcut approach involved, it would make the whole exercise a lot easier for users.

Imagine telling Siri something like, “Create a shortcut that automatically converts selected images into a PDF and sends it as an email.” Apple is expected to open its in-house AI models to developers for integrating within their apps, which could ultimately help users easily create cross-app shortcuts, as well.

I am quite excited for this overhaul, and hope Apple creates something like the ‘apps’ system Google offers on Android phones, which allows Gemini to handle tasks across apps using natural language commands.