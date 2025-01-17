I love this new Mail feature in iOS 18.2, but it still needs work

Table of Contents Table of Contents What sorting mail into categories should do What Apple’s doing with mail categories Consider your next steps

In iOS 18.2, Apple introduced a significant update to the Mail app by adding a new Categories feature. This feature, which works on any supported iPhone like the iPhone 16, aims to help users manage their inboxes more effectively by automatically sorting messages into different boxes: Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions. Categorizing emails is not entirely new, as apps like Spark and Gmail have long offered similar functionalities. However, this is the first time Apple has embraced the concept for its native Mail app.

I was excited when Apple first announced iOS 18 and the Mail Categories feature. While I want to reduce my reliance on email, it will always play a significant role in my digital life. If Apple can provide a more efficient way to organize my emails, that would be fantastic. Thank you, Tim Cook!

Unfortunately, Apple Mail’s automatic sorting of inbox emails into different categories is a frustrating experience—at least in its current form. I have grown to dislike it so much that I have largely disabled the feature on my iPhone 16 Pro Max, although I still hold high hopes for its improvement.

What sorting mail into categories should do

Apple’s four email categories for the new feature make perfect sense. The Primary category contains your most important emails, such as personal messages and time-sensitive information. The Transactions category automatically organizes confirmations, receipts, and shipping notices, making locating order confirmations or delivery updates easier. Finally, you’ll find less critical emails in the last two categories. Under Updates, for example, are newsletters, social media notifications, and other less time-sensitive updates. Under Promotions are coupons and sales emails.

The elevator pitch is simple. Does your email inbox look like a tornado hit it with a hodgepodge of important and useless messages? Categorizing that inbox could be a game-changer! By sorting them into neat little folders or labels, you can find what you need in a snap instead of endlessly scrolling through that messy list.

By identifying what’s important, you can tackle the urgent ones first. This approach helps you maintain your focus and prevents deadlines from sneaking up on you. It can also reduce the overwhelming feeling that comes from seeing a long list of unread messages. Instead, you’ll feel more in control of your workload, which is always beneficial.

That’s the idea, of course, but Apple’s approach doesn’t make sense. Rather than simplify my digital life, categories have added a surprising hurdle to how I manage emails on my iPhone.

What Apple’s doing with mail categories

A properly categorized inbox sounds excellent. However, how Apple is doing it isn’t ideal.

After upgrading to iOS 18.2 and encountering the new Mail Categories feature, I quickly realized that it complicated rather than simplified my digital life. I noticed that some emails that should have gone to my Primary inbox ended up in random categories instead. Additionally, the entire system feels too rigid for my preferred management style. I wish there were a way for me to customize the categories, as you cannot change or delete any of the four pre-set categories, which is quite frustrating.

And don’t get me started on the icons. They don’t make sense to me. The Transactions icon features a purse and wallet, while the one for Updates features a building, which seems so random. Plus, the Promotions category has different icons depending on the type of promotion. For example, an email from American Airlines might include an icon with a plane, just as one from Target could feature an icon of a storefront. This could work if properly executed, but Apple’s not there yet.

These icons will probably improve over time, just like the native app icons on the iPhone Home screen have changed, mainly for the better. But right now, they’re not very intuitive.

Consider your next steps

I wouldn’t say Apple Mail Categories are half-baked, but let’s be honest—they’re not fully ready yet.

If you have a Mac or iPad along with your iPhone, you might notice that Mail Categories are not visible on those devices—at least not yet. This can be frustrating and create a bit of confusion. Want to see for yourself? Try sending emails from your iPhone to your delete or archive folder, then check what happens to those same emails on your iPad. It can get quite messy.

So, what can you do now with Apple Mail Categories to improve them?

One easy fix is to hold off on using them until they get a little more polished. If you want to switch to a simpler view, tap the “…” icon at the top right of any category and choose List View instead.

Another option is to use Mail Categories only for a couple of your email accounts if you manage several. For example, I’ve kept things simple by using them just for my personal emails and leaving my work stuff out of them. That way, I’m less likely to misplace something important.

However, if you’re not concerned about losing emails and are eager to see how Apple enhances the categories, feel free to keep them enabled. It will almost certainly improve, especially once it is available on all your Apple devices.