iPad: Everything you need to know 

In the consumer electronics industry, some products define an entire category, owing to their sheer excellence and lasting presence. They are far and few, though. The iPad is one such product, and it has continued to blaze its path for nearly a decade and a half. It has gotten faster, slimmer, and more popular than ever.

For most shoppers out there, the first choice for buying a tablet is often an iPad. Over the years, Apple has diversified the iPad family to cover everything from a budget browsing and video streaming machine to a premium mainstream computing machine for demanding workflows.

What is the Apple iPad?

At its heart, the iPad is a large-screen device that fills the gap an iPhone can’t. Watching videos, playing games, or reading books — the larger canvas is suited for both work and play. Given the firepower under the hood, you can pair it with a computer and get serious work done with ease.

It technically runs software that was first developed for a smartphone, but optimized to work on a bigger screen. It runs the same apps, but over the past few years, it has gained its fair share of exclusive productivity tools. From video editing in Final Cut Pro to running AAA games such as Death Stranding, the iPads can handle it all.

What’s the newest iPad?

The latest Apple tablet is the 11th Gen baseline iPad, which starts at $349 in the US. It was introduced in March this year, alongside the new iPad Air with the M3 silicon inside. This one is available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, starts at $599, and comes in Wi-Fi and Cellular models. The latest iPad Pro, available in similar size options, and the mini version, went on sale in 2024.

Our latest iPad reviews

At Digital Trends, we have tested every current-generation iPad available across the mainline, mini, Air, and Pro families. The entry-point iPad, surprisingly, has emerged as the biggest winner after the iPadOS 26 update. Aside from a new design language, the update has also added some missing productivity features, such as Stage Manager, to the most affordable Apple tablet.

The iPad mini is smaller, but it packs more firepower and actually doubles as a fantastic secondary screen and a serious gaming powerhouse. The iPad Air strikes a fine balance between power-packed performance and affordability. On the other hand, the iPad Pro is simply the pinnacle of tablet engineering, both in terms of looks and hardware capabilities.

Every iPad variant explained

As mentioned above, Apple offers its iPads in different sizes and at diverse price points, which means you can pick the one that best suits your needs. Let’s start with the smallest slate in the group.

A hot favorite among tablet fans who prefer one-handed usage, the iPad mini stands out with its compact chassis and an 8.3-inch display. It is also the most affordable tablet that can run the full suite of AI features enabled by Apple Intelligence.

The mainline iPad is Apple’s most affordable tablet, offering an 11-inch screen packed inside an all-metal chassis. It is an ideal choice for streaming, web browsing, and gaming on a budget. Moreover, if you’ve got a keyboard case or Bluetooth-based peripherals, it can also handle web-based tasks without breaking a sweat.

Moving to the iPad Air, it’s available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes. The standout element of this tablet is the processor, the laptop-class M3 silicon, which also powers a wide range of Apple laptops. If you’re eyeing a tablet that can handle video editing, sketching, or other graphics-intensive workflows, but don’t want to spend over a thousand dollars, the iPad Air is the best choice.

Finally, we have the iPad Pro. If budget is not a constraint, this is the best tablet that the industry has to offer. It’s the slimmest slate out there, but despite its slim waistline, it also comes armed with up to 16GB of RAM and the latest Apple M4 silicon. It also offers a bunch of other niceties, such as a sharp OLED panel, Face ID convenience, a fantastic set of speakers, and a choice between 11-inch and 13-inch formats.

What iPad do I have?

If you’re pushing an iPad as your daily driver for work and play, but are not sure about the exact model details, we’ve got you covered. Open the Settings app on your iPad, go to the General section, and then open the About section. There, you will find the model name and number, listed alongside the software version it is running. You can also check Apple’s design-based identification guide here.

How much does an iPad cost?

The most affordable line-up in Apple’s portfolio is the baseline iPad, which starts at $349. The iPad mini costs $499 for the Wi-Fi model, while the cellular model will set you back $649 a pop. Apple asks $599 for the 11-inch iPad Air and $799 for the 13-inch model. For the iPad Pro, you’ll have to part ways with $999 for the 11-inch version and $1,199 for the 13-inch trim.

Which iPad should I buy?

Buying an iPad can be a bit daunting, especially when you see at least six different models on the shelf, each with separate WiFi-only and cellular variants. So, let’s ease the buying dilemma for you. If you are on a tight budget and want a large screen for reading, streaming, and basic web-based tasks, the vanilla iPad is the right choice. It’s also a fantastic solution for students as a note-taking device, attending online classes, and handling assignments.

The iPad mini is a rather straightforward sales pitch. For folks who chase the convenience of a compact tablet, this is the best tablet out there. It offers plenty of firepower and can handle even the most demanding games with ease. Additionally, if you’re into journaling or want a one-handed digital note-taking device, the iPad mini is an easy pick. Of course, it can handle your reading and binge-watching duties just fine.

Next, we have the iPad Air. It’s for the buyer segment that prioritizes performance and long-term usage, but doesn’t necessarily want to spend a fortune on a tablet. Available in 11-inch and 13-inch variants, the M3 silicon inside the iPad Air offers plenty of firepower for everything from video editing and digital illustration work to demanding multi-app workflows and gaming.

For most people, the iPad Air is powerful enough. But if you’re looking for a no-compromise, future-proof slate and need the color realism of an OLED for creative tasks, the iPad Pro is where you should put your money. It’s the most powerful tablet currently on the market, and also the thinnest. Moreover, the Magic keyboard case for this tablet is in a class of its own, and a total must-have.