 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

iPad Mini 6 experiencing charging issue with iPadOS 15.5

Trevor Mogg
By

Some owners of the iPad Mini 6 are experiencing a charging issue with the device after updating it to iPadOS 15.5.

Apple is investigating the problem and has sent a memo about it to authorized service providers, according to MacRumors.

The memo tells service providers and retail staff to ask affected owners to restart the device, which should then enable the charging process to work. However, it seems that this is only a temporary fix as customers have said that following a restart it soon stops charging again.

Apple hasn’t made any public announcement about why the iPad Mini 6 is experiencing charging issues linked to iPadOS 15.5, though the memo reportedly suggests that the problem is linked to software rather than hardware.

As noted by MacRumors, Apple is now beta testing iPadOS 15.6, which could solve the issue when it’s rolled out to owners of the device.

The company released iPadOS 15.5 in mid-May. Since then, some customers have been posting on Apple forums about the charging issue.

“Today it would not charge,” one wrote. “I tried multiple cables and chargers (all Apple). Finally I did a reboot (two buttons, swipe to shut down, etc). After rebooting it started charging. All appears ok for now — just wondering if others have had this happen. All software is up to date.”

Another said: “Does not charge, it will start to charge then stop charging. Multiple outlets, cables and bricks used. I’ve done 2 factory resets/restore and multiple ‘normal’ shut down/resets. This solution lasts about 3 days then the iPad will no longer charge again until I factory reset or soft reset.”

So to be clear, if you’re experiencing the same issue, try restarting the tablet. Doing so should give you a chance to get some juice into the iPad before the problem reappears. In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled for any software updates, including iPadOS 15.6, which could fix the issue.

Apple released the iPad Mini 6 in September 2021. Check out Digital Trends’ review of the device.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

iOS 16’s new Lockdown Mode takes iPhone security to the max

Man holds an iPhone 13 Pro with the iOS 16 logo on screen.

Apple may be forced to change iMessage forever, thanks to new EU ruling

android vs ios v imessage

Apple reusing old chips on iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 might actually be a good thing

iPhone 14 Pro in hand

New Apple patent dreams of iPhones working just fine underwater

iphone falling in a puddle

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin.

How to delete contacts on an iPhone: Easy and quick methods

How to Hide Apps on an iPhone

Netflix adds spatial audio to select movies and shows for all subscribers

Netflix app icon on Apple TV.

The best Mac webcams in 2022

The Logitech Brio 4K Pro attached to a Macbook.

E3 returns to LA in 2023 thanks to the company behind PAX

Crowd of E3 attendees in front of the E3 logo and various game posters.

Best Prime Day Tablet Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

An iPad using new collaboration features hooked up to a tablet keyboard.

How many Prime Days are happening in 2022, and when are they?

Prime Day graphic with multiple products.

Grand Theft Auto 6: Release date, trailer, gameplay, and more

gtav rockstar editor coming to consoles gta rockstareditor thumb