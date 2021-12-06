  1. Mobile

Apple iPad Pro with wireless charging, Air 5, and new iPad all rumored for 2022

Prakhar Khanna
By

After launching the iPhone 13 series, new iPad Air, iPad, and MacBook Pro, Apple seems to be looking to continue the momentum in 2022. The company is preparing to launch three new iPad models across the lineup next year. It could announce a new entry-level iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, says Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

We don’t have a ton of details yet, but according to the report, Apple is planning to release a new iPad Pro with wireless charging next year. A new entry-level iPad and iPad Air could tag along.

Apple updated the base model iPad earlier this year, adding an A13 chip, a 12-megapixel ultrawide front camera with Center Stage for video calls (a feature that is missing on the iPad Air 4), and True Tone. In the past few years, the company has only updated its entry-level iPad with minor specifications and chip upgrades to keep the cost relatively low at $329. The new iPad for 2022 could have a slimmer profile and a larger display, and it’s likely to remain around the same price point.

As for the next-gen iPad Air, it’ll probably come with features on par with the latest iPad Mini, which features the A15 Bionic chipset, Center Stage for video calls, and a wide-angle selfie camera. Earlier, the device was tipped to have a Samsung OLED display, but it is now said that the iPad Air 5 could stick with an LCD. The iPad Air 4 was launched in September 2020, so it’s already overdue for an update.

We don’t have a release date confirmed for the new iPad models yet, but we expect them to get staggered launches over the course of next year, with the first set of products likely to come in the summer and then in the fall, alongside the iPhone 14.

