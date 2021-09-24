  1. Mobile

iPhone 13 and new iPads hit by Apple Music bug, company warns

By

Getting one of the new iPhones or iPads? Then watch out — if you restore the device from a backup, Apple says you might have trouble using Apple Music.

The issue affects all of the new iPhone 13 models, as well as the new iPad (9th generation) and iPad Mini (6th generation). Older devices are not affected.

Apple’s warning comes on the day that the company started shipping its new iPhone 13 and new iPads to customers around the world.

“If you restore your new iPhone or iPad from a backup, you might not be able to access the Apple Music catalog, Apple Music settings, or use Sync Library on your new device,” the tech giant said on a new support page, adding, “To resolve this, update your new iPhone or iPad.”

The message isn’t altogether clear as Apple hasn’t issued a standalone”15.0.1″ update for iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, the latest version of its mobile operating system that’s shipping with its new devices.

But as MacRumors has pointed out, some folks who’ve already received their iPhone 13 have said that an iOS 15 security update was required after setting up the device. The install notes also said the update would fix an issue “where widgets may revert to their defaults settings after restoring from a backup,” but they made no mention of the Apple Music issue.

Digital Trends has reached out to Apple for clarification on the situation and we will update this article when we hear back.

Until then, it seems that the best thing to do is to set up the device as new, install the update, and then restore the backup to see if that resolves the issue.

To perform the update:
1. Go to Settings > General.
2. Tap Software Update.
3. Tap Install Now.
4. Wait for the update to finish.

