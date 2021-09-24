Across the Pacific, in places like Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, the first iPhone 13 customers are now receiving their new handset.

That’s because in those places it’s already Friday, September 24 — the official release date of Apple’s latest smartphone, which the company unveiled last week.

As has become customary on such occasions, some new owners have been showing off their new iPhone 13 by posting images of it online, with customers in the rest of the world, including the U.S., having to wait a little longer before they can get their hands on the new device.

Coronavirus measures in Australia mean Apple Stores there are open only for click and collect and Genius Bar appointments, with no walk-in customers allowed at the moment. It means that without the fanfare and lines that we usually see with iPhone launches, things are a lot quieter at Apple Stores just now, a situation not lost on this guy in the Australian city of Melbourne, who managed to inject some humor into proceedings …

Complete pandemonium at the Apple store on iPhone 13 launch day /s pic.twitter.com/iMf7akfnVV — Niall Ginsbourg (@niall_bigscreen) September 23, 2021

Likewise, a video posted on Twitter shows staff at an Apple Store in Tokyo enthusiastically counting down to opening time in a bid to create some hype around the phone’s release on Friday morning, but you have to look very hard to actually spot any customers.

For those in the U.S. who are desperate to take delivery of their pre-ordered iPhone 13, there’s only one more sleep to go, so hang in there.

Digital Trends has lots of resources to help you get off to the best possible start with your new Apple handset. For example, we have some cool ideas for cases and covers, and some great suggestions for the all-important screen protector.

Apple’s iPhone 13 starts at $699 and tops out at $1,599, depending on the model and storage size.

If you want to buy the device but are yet to place an order, here’s everything you need to know.

