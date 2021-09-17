The iPhone 13 is here, and as with the iPhone 12, it boasts Ceramic Shield glass. Apple claims this is tougher than any other smartphone glass, providing the device’s display with four times the average level of protection against falls. However, as sturdy as it is, it isn’t impervious to damage. In fact, our review of the iPhone 12 found that it can still pick up scratches and scuffs with moderate drops, so while it does provide added reinforcement, you may want to invest in a screen protector if you want to ensure that your new phone’s screen remains in immaculate condition.

As it happens, we’ve put together a list of the best iPhone 13 screen protectors available right now. This covers everything from multi-featured tempered glass protectors to more flexible (and affordable) film-based items. Because the iPhone 13 has only just been unveiled, check back in the future for newer protectors, since will be updating this article regularly.

Zagg InvisibleShield Glass XTR Screen Protector

Zagg claims its Glass XTR range offers the most advanced screen protectors they’ve ever manufactured. It certainly checks an awful lot of boxes, with its strong tempered glass being complemented by a whole suite of extra features. These include an Eyesafe blue light filter and also an antimicrobial treatment, which keeps the growth of bacteria and other microbes to a bare minimum. If that doesn’t make it protective enough, the integration of Zagg’s D3O material makes the protector even tougher and more durable. Gamers will also be pleased with it, since it has been designed to be highly touch-sensitive, meaning anyone playing the latest games won’t notice any difference in performance. Lastly, the protector comes with an installation kit for easier fitting. In other words, this is pretty much the most comprehensive iPhone 13 screen protector you’re likely to find.

Speck ShieldView Glass

Speck makes some great cases, and it also makes some great screen protectors, as this ShieldView Glass model testifies. It’s built with high-quality tempered glass that boasts a 9H hardness rating and an anti-scratch coating, so you’ll have a hard time doing any damage. Not only is the protector dirt- and fingerprint-resistant, but its inclusion of a Microban coating reduces bacteria growth by up to 99%. It’s also highly functional, with its 0.33mm thickness making it as transparent and as touch-sensitive as you’d need it to be. On top of this, it comes with a GoofProof installation kit, so you should be able to fit it like a pro.

Whitestone Dome Glass Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Whitestone boasts that its Dome Glass iPhone 13 protector offers the four Fs: Full coverage, full responsiveness, full clarity, and a full fix. It’s hard to disagree with this claim since the protector gets the fundamentals spot-on. It’s made of extremely durable reinforced glass, while it has also been engineered to repair minor cracks on your iPhone’s screen. This makes it great if you’ve been unfortunate enough to pick up some modest damage prior to buying a screen protector. As the 4F tagline suggests, it also covers the iPhone 13’s entire screen, so every last corner will be protected. Of course, it retains all the responsiveness of the phone’s touchscreen. Comes in a pack of two.

Spigen EZ Fit Glas.tr Slim

Sold in a pack of two, Spigen’s EZ Fit Glas.tr Slim iPhone 13 screen protector is another great all-rounder. Its tempered glass has a 9H durability and hardness rating, so you can scratch it with household metal items without leaving a mark. This is complemented by an oleophobic coating, providing resistance against fingerprints and other smudges. However, the crown jewel, as far as Spigen is concerned, is the auto-alignment installation tray, which makes fitting the screen protector as easy as placing the tray over your iPhone 13 and pressing down. Highly recommended.

Totallee Screen Protector

Totallee’s iPhone 13 screen protector may have a generic-sounding name, but it provides a suitably wide range of features and protections. Its edge-to-edge glass not only covers all of the iPhone 13’s display but also offers a 9H hardness rating that will resist the vast bulk of everyday accidents. Because it’s made of tempered glass, it claims to be three times stronger than the typical PET film protector. However, it is noticeably thin and light, so it still offers the kind of clarity and sensitivity you’d get from a film-based cover. Other welcome features include bubble-free installation, as well as the absence of any residue in the event you take the protector off. Comes with a cleaning wipe and microfiber cloth, as well as installation instructions.

Case-Mate iPhone 13 Glass Screen Protector

Here’s a no-nonsense yet highly effective iPhone 13 screen protector from Case-Mate, which is better known for its excellent cases. It’s another tempered glass protector with the all-important 9H hardness rating, so you can rest assured that shoving your phone in your pocket along with your keys won’t have any nasty aftereffects. It includes an anti-fingerprint treatment, while its thin profile makes it fully compatible with the vast majority of cases, as well as laudably responsive. Comes with a lifetime warranty.

Olixar iPhone 13 Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Olixar’s screen protectors are some of the best in the business, and this iPhone 13 protector is no exception. Its tempered glass has a 9H hardness rating, while the addition of an underlying anti-shatter film means that, even if you drop it from a great height, it won’t break into small pieces. Despite its toughness, it boasts a 95% light penetration ratio, something enabled by the fact that it’s light and thin at only 0.27mm. As an interesting side note, Olixar also claims it’s compatible with the iPhone 13’s in-screen fingerprint scanner, but despite rumors that the phone would ship with such a feature, it actually lacks any kind of print reader (sorry).

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

If you want an effective screen protector that doesn’t require a serious outlay, Supershieldz is the place to look. Like more expensive models, it consists of tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating, so despite the inexpensiveness, it doesn’t skimp on durability. It also offers 99.99% clarity, so the iPhone 13’s screen won’t look any different to you, and it won’t behave differently either. A nice extra feature is the oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings, which repel oil and water, respectively. Also, the 2.5D rounded edges make it more comfortable to use. Comes in a pack of three, just in case you break the first one — and the second one.

