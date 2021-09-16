  1. Mobile

Which of Apple’s new iPhone 13 handsets is kindest to your wallet?

By

In case you somehow missed the news, Apple unveiled the latest iteration of the iPhone on Tuesday.

Design-wise, the new iPhone 13 looks pretty much the same as last year’s iPhone 12, which reintroduced the squared-off edges first seen with the iPhone 4 but soon dropped for the curvier iPhone 6.

As for price, you get a little more bang for your buck compared to the previous model thanks to cheaper storage and enhanced technologies — but the device still doesn’t come cheap.

You won’t be surprised to learn that the best-priced iPhone 13 is the smallest one with the least amount of storage. It’s the $699 iPhone 13, which features a 5.4-inch display and 128GB of storage.

If you find the Mini’s display just a little too small for your hands or indeed your eyes, your next best option is the iPhone 13, which comes with a 6.1-inch display. That device starts at $799 for the 128GB version.

Of course, you can trade in your old iPhone with Apple or one of the carriers to bring down the cost, and also make things a little easier by spreading payments over multiple months via one of the many available plans.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

If you happen to be loaded with spare cash and want to max out your new iPhone in terms of size and storage, then you’re looking at the iPhone 13 Pro Max with its huge 6.7-inch display and more-than-you’ll-ever-need 1 terabyte of storage. Brace yourself for the price tag, though, as this beast will set you back an eye-watering $1,599.

Again, you can of course reduce the cost of Apple’s priciest handset by trading in your old phone, or by paying for it over an extended period of time.

To purchase Apple’s new iPhone 13, be sure to check out Digital Trends’ handy guide that tells you everything you need to know.

