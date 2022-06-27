Apple overhauled the lock screen with iOS 16, giving it a new look by adding widgets and customizations. Now, it looks like the company is preparing the launch of a new feature for the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models. In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple will introduce an always-on display feature with the iPhone 14 Pro series.

The always-on display feature was previously rumored for the iPhone 13 lineup, but it didn’t make its way to the 2021 iPhones. However, those rumors have been back in full force for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max coming later this fall. According to Gurman, the always-on display feature is said to show iOS 16’s lock screen widgets displaying weather, calendars, stocks, activities, and more. Like the Apple Watch, the feature will keep sensitive data from appearing on the lock screen for all to see. In addition to the iOS 16 widgets, the always-on display will also likely show the time, date, and an unread notifications indicator.

As for why an always-on display is just now coming with the iPhone 14 series, Gurman says it all has to do with display refresh rates. While the current tech on iPhone 13 Pro’s display allows it to go down to 10Hz, the iPhone 14 Pro’s refresh rate could go all the way down to 1Hz — just like the Apple Watch. While the iPhone 13 Pro should technically support an always-on display, the better efficiency on the iPhone 14 Pro should allow for much better battery consumption than if Apple introduced the feature last year.

An always-on display isn’t the only way Apple’s trying to make the iPhone 14 Pro stand above the vanilla iPhone 14. For instance, Apple is said to be keeping the latest A16 processor to the Pro family, whereas the iPhone 14 and 14 Max could be powered by the A15 chipset (the same processor used in the iPhone 13 series). We’re also expecting a new 48MP camera for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, whereas the standard iPhone 14 models will have the same 12MP camera Apple’s used for years.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are also likely to get a redesigned notch in the form of pill-shaped and circular cutouts. The only notable upgrade slated for the iPhone 14 and 14 Max is the presence of a ProMotion display, which may bring 120Hz refresh rates to non-Pro iPhones for the first time.

