It looks like September 10 is going to be a big day for the iPhone

The Apple logo on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Following a summer filled with new phones from Samsung and Google, it’s almost time for Apple fans to get their time in the spotlight. According to a new report, Apple’s next iPhone event will be held on September 10.

Rumors of the September 10 date aren’t new, though the latest report comes from a pretty trustworthy source: Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. According to “people familiar with the situation,” September 10 is the day we’ll see the iPhone 16, the Apple Watch Series 10, and more.

Apple usually holds its annual iPhone event in early September, typically on a Tuesday. Given that, the most likely days for this year’s event were always either September 3 or September 10. Still, it’s nice to have confirmation from one of the most prolific Apple leakers that September 10 is the day we can look forward to. Gurman claims that sales for the new gadgets will begin on September 20.

iPhone 16 dummy units.
Several iPhone 16 dummy models Sonny Dickson

As mentioned above, the show’s two stars are expected to be the iPhone 16 and the Apple Watch Series 10. There have been a lot of leaks about the new iPhone. Word on the street is that there will be a new Capture Button on all four models (iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max), larger displays, upgraded camera sensors, and pretty similar designs to the existing iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro families.

We’ve heard much less about the Apple Watch Series 10. Larger displays and thinner bodies are anticipated. Unfortunately, we aren’t expecting any major new health features. We should also get an Apple Watch Ultra 3, though even less has leaked about it. Gurman also indicates that Apple will announce a new version of the baseline AirPods.

If you’re hoping for new Macs or iPads, it doesn’t sound like those are coming at the September 10 event. However, that’s perfectly fine. Four new iPhones, two new Apple Watches, and a new pair of earbuds is plenty. Plus, Apple has been known for holding another event in October for Mac and iPad updates, so there’s always that to look forward to.

Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
I never travel without my Apple Watch because of this one feature
A boarding pass on an Apple Watch Ultra 2.

I’ve been traveling a lot this year. Thanks to seemingly endless work trips that have seen me fly 36,000-plus miles so far in 2024 — and with many more trips yet to come — I’ve spent much of this year walking through airports, having dinner in Delta Sky Clubs, and trying (and failing) to sleep on red eyes.

As much as I enjoy traveling, I’ll be the first to admit that it can also be hectic. Thankfully, I’ve enjoyed far more good travel days than bad ones, and a large part of that has been thanks to my Apple Watch. It’s a great all-around smartwatch, but it’s also a phenomenal travel assistant that I wouldn’t want to fly without.
The best way to find your boarding pass

The iPhone 16 Pro may get a never-before-seen color. Here’s what it looks like
The Apple logo on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple usually saves its brightest colors for its standard iPhone models and offers more subtle color options for its iPhone Pro series. This trend is expected to continue with the upcoming iPhone 16 series. However, a new rumor suggests that Apple will introduce an interesting new color for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max that will likely attract attention.

A well-known leaker, Sonny Dickson, shared the image above that likely depicts dummy units for four upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models. One of these models is labeled as “bronze,” although Apple may name it something like “rose” or “gold,” similar to names used for previous iPhones and iPads, albeit for varying shades. This new color is expected to accompany more traditional white, silver, and black hues for the iPhone 16 Pro models.

One of the largest U.S. states is supporting driver’s licenses in Apple Wallet
Apple Wallet showing a California digital ID.

The wait is finally over — the state of California is beginning to roll out support for digital driver’s licenses and state IDs in the Apple Wallet app on both iPhone and Apple Watch, Apple announced today.

Yes, if you live in the Golden State, you will soon be able to get your digital ID in Apple Wallet.

