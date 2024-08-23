It looks like September 10 is going to be a big day for the iPhone

Following a summer filled with new phones from Samsung and Google, it’s almost time for Apple fans to get their time in the spotlight. According to a new report, Apple’s next iPhone event will be held on September 10.

Rumors of the September 10 date aren’t new, though the latest report comes from a pretty trustworthy source: Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. According to “people familiar with the situation,” September 10 is the day we’ll see the iPhone 16, the Apple Watch Series 10, and more.

Apple usually holds its annual iPhone event in early September, typically on a Tuesday. Given that, the most likely days for this year’s event were always either September 3 or September 10. Still, it’s nice to have confirmation from one of the most prolific Apple leakers that September 10 is the day we can look forward to. Gurman claims that sales for the new gadgets will begin on September 20.

As mentioned above, the show’s two stars are expected to be the iPhone 16 and the Apple Watch Series 10. There have been a lot of leaks about the new iPhone. Word on the street is that there will be a new Capture Button on all four models (iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max), larger displays, upgraded camera sensors, and pretty similar designs to the existing iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro families.

We’ve heard much less about the Apple Watch Series 10. Larger displays and thinner bodies are anticipated. Unfortunately, we aren’t expecting any major new health features. We should also get an Apple Watch Ultra 3, though even less has leaked about it. Gurman also indicates that Apple will announce a new version of the baseline AirPods.

If you’re hoping for new Macs or iPads, it doesn’t sound like those are coming at the September 10 event. However, that’s perfectly fine. Four new iPhones, two new Apple Watches, and a new pair of earbuds is plenty. Plus, Apple has been known for holding another event in October for Mac and iPad updates, so there’s always that to look forward to.