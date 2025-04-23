 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

iPhone 17 Air dummy appears in video revealing its incredibly slender build

By
iPhone 17 Air dummy leak
iPhone 17 Air dummy leak Unbox Therapy / YouTube / Unbox Therapy

We might only be in April, but the leaks surrounding Apple’s next iPhone models are coming in thick and fast. The company is rumored to not only be announcing the usual iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models later this year, but there has been plenty of talk about the iPhone 17 Air, or iPhone 17 Slim as it has also been called.

There have been several images of dummy units of the iPhone 17 Air appear over the last couple of months, while many reports have indicated its thickness will sit at 5.5mm, which is ever so slightly thicker than the iPad Pro (M4). The most recent leak doesn’t just show off an image however, it’s an entire video of a dummy unit of the iPhone 17 Air, reportedly sent from a manufacturer in China.

Recommended Videos

The 8-minute long video appeared on Unbox Therapy and it presents the iPhone 17 Air alongside a dummy unit of the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17, all sent from the same place. The iPhone 17 Pro Max dummy unit does mimic a previous more finished dummy unit Unbox Therapy also had however, supporting the rumors this model will see a design change across the rear.

iPhone 17 Air dummy hands on
iPhone 17 Air dummy hands on Unbox Therapy / YouTube / Unbox Therapy

What does the iPhone 17 Air hands on tell us about this skinny phone?

The iPhone 17 Air meanwhile, seems to sit between the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max in terms of size, with it being taller than the iPhone 17 and shorter than the iPhone 17 Pro Max based on the units in this video. Little else is revealed about the device itself, so there are no further details on specs or anything as yet, but the unit does impress Unbox Therapy, with the suggestion Apple “will sell a boat load of these” mentioned multiple times. 

Related

The video expresses some concern for whether the iPhone 17 Air will be durable enough to not bend, and there’s also concern over the battery life with Unbox Therapy pointing out the iPhone 17 Air is effectively almost as slim as its buttons and how big of a battery can really fit in a phone that slim. 

On the rear, the camera housing of Unbox Therapy’s dummy unit matches previous reports surrounding the iPhone 17 Air where there appears to be one camera sensor within a housing that spans the width of the device. 

The only other thing mentioned in the video were dimensions for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which were said to be 163.04 x 77.59 x 8.75mm, while the iPhone 17 is said to measure 149.62 x 71.46 x 7.96mm. 

For now, Apple has confirmed nothing for even the existence of the iPhone 17 Air and there will no doubt be several more rumors surrounding the device before we get to September and its potential launch. We always like to see videos to bring rumors to life and help visualise what we might get however, even if things could very well change.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle
News Writer
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer…
Latest iPhone Fold rumor tells us a little more about the camera
Semi-open state of a foldable iPhone concept

Foldable phones have been around for over five years now and there are several options available. It's not just Samsung and Google in the folding space, but Motorola, Huawei, Oppo, OnePlus and Honor too. There is one company notably missing however, and that's Apple. 

The company has long been rumoured to be working on a folding iPhone, and there's talk of a larger folding device too. Both are speculated to enter mass production in late 2026 with a launch then happening towards the end of next year or early 2027. 

Read more
Phones and laptops aren’t getting pricey, thanks to tariff relief
A MacBook and iPhone in shadow on a surface.

If you have lately been concerned about an imminent — and meteoric – rise in the price of electronics such as iPhones, laptops, and PC components, you can breathe a sigh of relief. The US government has granted an exemption to a wide range of electronics items from the heavy tariffs it has imposed on China over the past few weeks.

Why was it a dire situation?

Read more
Even the iOS 19 leakers can’t agree on what the next iPhone update will look like
iOS 19 render from FPT YouTube chnanel.

Front Page Tech, the YouTube channel behind some of the most widely discussed iOS 19 leaks, has posted a new video showing off even more renders of the upcoming OS redesign. The last renders they posted a couple of weeks ago prompted Bloomberg's Mark Gurman to take to X and cast doubt on their accuracy -- a post that he has now reposted in response to the newest video.

https://twitter.com/markgurman/status/1904676788669690087

Read more