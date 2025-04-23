iPhone 17 Air dummy appears in video revealing its incredibly slender build

We might only be in April, but the leaks surrounding Apple’s next iPhone models are coming in thick and fast. The company is rumored to not only be announcing the usual iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models later this year, but there has been plenty of talk about the iPhone 17 Air, or iPhone 17 Slim as it has also been called.

There have been several images of dummy units of the iPhone 17 Air appear over the last couple of months, while many reports have indicated its thickness will sit at 5.5mm, which is ever so slightly thicker than the iPad Pro (M4). The most recent leak doesn’t just show off an image however, it’s an entire video of a dummy unit of the iPhone 17 Air, reportedly sent from a manufacturer in China.

The 8-minute long video appeared on Unbox Therapy and it presents the iPhone 17 Air alongside a dummy unit of the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17, all sent from the same place. The iPhone 17 Pro Max dummy unit does mimic a previous more finished dummy unit Unbox Therapy also had however, supporting the rumors this model will see a design change across the rear.

What does the iPhone 17 Air hands on tell us about this skinny phone?

The iPhone 17 Air meanwhile, seems to sit between the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max in terms of size, with it being taller than the iPhone 17 and shorter than the iPhone 17 Pro Max based on the units in this video. Little else is revealed about the device itself, so there are no further details on specs or anything as yet, but the unit does impress Unbox Therapy, with the suggestion Apple “will sell a boat load of these” mentioned multiple times.

The video expresses some concern for whether the iPhone 17 Air will be durable enough to not bend, and there’s also concern over the battery life with Unbox Therapy pointing out the iPhone 17 Air is effectively almost as slim as its buttons and how big of a battery can really fit in a phone that slim.

On the rear, the camera housing of Unbox Therapy’s dummy unit matches previous reports surrounding the iPhone 17 Air where there appears to be one camera sensor within a housing that spans the width of the device.

The only other thing mentioned in the video were dimensions for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which were said to be 163.04 x 77.59 x 8.75mm, while the iPhone 17 is said to measure 149.62 x 71.46 x 7.96mm.

For now, Apple has confirmed nothing for even the existence of the iPhone 17 Air and there will no doubt be several more rumors surrounding the device before we get to September and its potential launch. We always like to see videos to bring rumors to life and help visualise what we might get however, even if things could very well change.