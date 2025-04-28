 Skip to main content
iPhone 17 final look leaks may be what we’re getting

Alleged Render of iPhone 17 Air.
The new iPhone 17 appears to be just ahead of final staging before going into mass production, adding weight to recent leaked images.

Yup, that should mean the image above, along with many leaks similar, are on track to be accurate.

To be clear, this is thanks to the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 having just allegedly completed the EVT stage of production, meaning little is likely to change.

This news comes from a paywalled report from DigiTimes via MacRumours which claims Apple has completed that Engineering Validation Testing phase.

iPhone 17 production news

So what does this mean for what to expect? Essentially once Apple reaches a certain stage in production – around now – it’s very unlikely that any changes are going to be made before entering mass production.

While the EVT is done, there are still the DVT (Design Validation Test) and PVT (Production Validation Test) phases to complete before mass production. But these windows will likely only be for small changes, if any.

That could mean the leaked images we’ve seen thus far are what we can expect to arrive at that September launch event.

The iPhone 17 Air look

So far one of the most common leaked images we’ve seen – in multiple forms and from different sources – shows an iPhone 17 Air with a single lens on the back and extended island design. While the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro are still expected to have multiple cameras, this Air variant appears to be more minimal in design aesthetics.

What will the iPhone 17 Air be like?

So far the many leaks suggest we can expect, for the iPhone 17 Air at least, a single 48-megapixel rear camera and an advanced 24-megapixel selfie camera. It will likely be powered by the A19 processor based on the 3-nanometer node, and sport a whopping 12GB of RAM

