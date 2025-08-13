 Skip to main content
iPhone 17 Pro starting price could increase by $50, but it’s actually a discount

A higher starting price, but double the storage means a price hike would be easier to swallow

By
What’s happened? A fresh iPhone 17 leak suggests Apple is lining up a price increase for iPhone 17 Pro over last year’s iPhone 16 Pro.

  • According to the post [translated] from tipster Setsuna Digital, the starting iPhone 17 Pro price will increase by $50.
  • The starting price for the iPhone 16 Pro is $999, which gets you 128GB of storage.
  • If accurate, it would mean the iPhone 17 Pro could start at $1,049 – but you’ll apparently get double the storage at 256GB.
  • The current 256GB model of the iPhone 16 Pro costs $1,099.

This is important because: While on the surface it would seem Apple might be about to increase prices, the Cupertino, California firm would actually be cutting the price of its 256GB Pro handset.

  • It’s been reported that Apple is set to increase iPhone prices this year for the first time since iPhone 12.
  • Meanwhile, Google will launch its new Pixel 10 series on August 20, and rumors point towards it maintaining the same pricing structure it had for the Pixel 9 series.
  • With Samsung having kept launch prices the same between its Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 series, there’s pressure on Apple to maintain price parity as best as it can.
Why should I care? If this latest leak is correct, you may end up paying less for some iPhone 17 Pro storage options compared to the iPhone 16 Pro.

  • The entry-price for new iPhone models may be higher, but Apple could ditch the smaller storage options (128GB), and slightly discount the other options to balance the cost.

Okay, what’s next? Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series in mid-September, and we’ll have to wait until then to find out for sure if this iPhone 17 Pro price leak is accurate.

Via MacRumors

