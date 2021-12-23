Apple has just dropped a new video highlighting 10 useful tips to help you get the most out of your iPhone.

If you’re an iPhone newbie, watching it should be worth five minutes of your time, though even if you’re an iPhone aficionado, there may be one or two features that you weren’t aware of or perhaps had forgotten about.

As Apple’s video points out, some of the features launched with iOS 15 in the fall, while others have been around longer.

Did you know, for example, that you can swipe the top of the screen in the Calculator app to get rid of a mistyped digit?

Also, if your screen is packed with widgets separately laid out, you can easily move them into a stack to create more space for other content. Once done, your iPhone will constantly analyze the stack and intelligently show the most relevant information throughout the day, though you can also swipe through it manually if you want to place a different one on top.

Another neat feature lets you select multiple photos and move them to another app. It requires several gestures and a little bit of finger gymnastics, but it’s actually pretty straightforward, as you’ll see in the video.

Apple also highlights the text replacement feature where you can create a shortcut to bring up a longer phrase that you often use. It takes a little bit of time to set up, but once you’re done, you’ll be firing off messages and emails faster than ever.

The video also shows you how to pin messages in iMessage, open the Camera app with a single swipe, scan documents via Notes, get more out of Live Text, jump around your images quickly in Photos, and perform a search of your phone right from your Home screen.

So check it out now and take another step toward using your iPhone to its full potential. And after you’re done, head over to this article featuring a bunch of other tips and tricks for your Apple handset.

