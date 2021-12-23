  1. Mobile

iPhone: Apple video highlights 10 cool features for its handset

Trevor Mogg
By

Apple has just dropped a new video highlighting 10 useful tips to help you get the most out of your iPhone.

If you’re an iPhone newbie, watching it should be worth five minutes of your time, though even if you’re an iPhone aficionado, there may be one or two features that you weren’t aware of or perhaps had forgotten about.

As Apple’s video points out, some of the features launched with iOS 15 in the fall, while others have been around longer.

Did you know, for example, that you can swipe the top of the screen in the Calculator app to get rid of a mistyped digit?

Also, if your screen is packed with widgets separately laid out, you can easily move them into a stack to create more space for other content. Once done, your iPhone will constantly analyze the stack and intelligently show the most relevant information throughout the day, though you can also swipe through it manually if you want to place a different one on top.

Another neat feature lets you select multiple photos and move them to another app. It requires several gestures and a little bit of finger gymnastics, but it’s actually pretty straightforward, as you’ll see in the video.

Apple also highlights the text replacement feature where you can create a shortcut to bring up a longer phrase that you often use. It takes a little bit of time to set up, but once you’re done, you’ll be firing off messages and emails faster than ever.

The video also shows you how to pin messages in iMessage, open the Camera app with a single swipe, scan documents via Notes, get more out of Live Text, jump around your images quickly in Photos, and perform a search of your phone right from your Home screen.

So check it out now and take another step toward using your iPhone to its full potential. And after you’re done, head over to this article featuring a bunch of other tips and tricks for your Apple handset.

Editors' Recommendations

Totallee’s $39 lightweight MagSafe case keeps a tight grip on your iPhone

Totallee MagSafe iPhone case from the side.

Honor Magic V is the company’s first foldable to rival the Galaxy Z Fold 3

Honor Magic V

Realme’s first truly premium phone is finally set for a January 4 launch

Camera module on the Realme GT Neo2.

WhatsApp Buisness is beta testing a new shortcut for quick replies

Close up of WhatsApp icon as seen on a smartphone display. Credits: WhatsApp official.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

The best HDMI cables for 2021

Three HDMI cables held in someone's hand.

Beware: The latest BIOS updates might wreck your Dell, Alienware, or Inspiron PC

Alienware Aurora R8

How to tell if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi — and what you can do about it

AMD will reveal its next-gen Zen 4 CPUs at CES 2022

AMD Ryzen processor going into a socket.

What’s going on with the upcoming 27-inch iMac Pro?

iMac Pro

How to convert MOV files to MP4

How to use your iPad as a second monitor

Sidecar | MacOS Catalina Hands-on

Best Instant Pot deals for December 2021

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1