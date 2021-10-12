  1. Mobile

iPhone owners should update to iOS 15.0.2 right now

By

Apple is advising iPhone owners to download its latest update to iOS and iPadOS 15 as it includes an important security patch as well as a number of bug fixes.

Made available on Monday, October 11, iOS and iPadOS 15.0.2 addresses an issue that could allow nefarious apps “to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.” In other words, it offers a way for a hacker to take control of your iDevice.

Apple even says that the issue may have already been exploited, so you’re strongly advised to install the security patch just as soon as you can.

To perform the update on an iPhone or iPad, tap on Settings, and then General. Next, tap on Software Update, and then follow the install instructions to download 15.0.2.

If your Apple devices are still running version 14 or earlier, you won’t see the update prompt for 15.0.2.

Monday’s update also includes fixes for the following iPhone issues that some people have been experiencing:

  • Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message
  • iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Apple’s Find My app
  • AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab
  • CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback
  • Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models

Apple released iOS 15 on September 20. Despite months of testing prior to release, it’s normal for new bugs and security issues to emerge once the operating system is rolled out to the entire customer base. It’s for this very reason that many people hold off installing a new mobile operating system until they’re confident that the worst problems have been addressed in subsequent updates.

Apple released iOS 15.0.1 on October 1. This update dealt with an issue that prevented iPhone 13 handsets from unlocking using an Apple Watch, and got rid of an alert in the Settings app that incorrectly claimed a phone’s storage was nearly full. It also stopped audio meditations from suddenly initiating a workout on Apple Watch for some Fitness+ subscribers.

If you haven’t yet installed iOS 15 but are ready to do so, here’s how to do it. And here’s the best of what the iPhone’s latest mobile operating system has to offer.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Black Friday deals 2021: The ultimate shopping guide

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals 2021: Sales you can shop now

Amazon Black Friday deals for 2021.

Best Black Friday Coffee Maker Deals 2021: What to Expect

Nespresso - De'Longhi Gran Lattissima Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine with Milk Frother - Fresh White

Best Black Friday PC Deals 2021: What to Expect

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop PC tower in front of a backdrop of a fantasy game scene of a castle on fire.

Best Black Friday Philips Hue Deals 2021: What to Expect

Two people standing in a kitchen lit by a Philips Hue light.

Why the ‘games as service’ model is positive for video games

Characters shooting in Destiny 2.

Best Black Friday Dell XPS Deals 2021: What to Expect

Dell XPS 13

The 5 biggest problems with Windows 11 right now

Windows 11 Woman on Laptop Lifestyle

Nokia’s new G300 may be the most affordable 5G phone in the U.S.

Image of the Nokia G300 filming.

Finally, you’ll be able to buy the Withings ScanWatch in the U.S. this November

Withings ScanWatch

Best Black Friday Roku Deals 2021: What to Expect

Roku Ultra

Best Black Friday Phone Deals 2021: What to Expect

iPhone 13 Pro's smaller notch compared to the iPhone 12 Pro's larger notch.

Best Black Friday Roomba Deals 2021: What to Expect

are robot mops safe for children and pets irobot roomba s9 photo lifestyle yogamom dog