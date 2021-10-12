iPhone owners should update to iOS 15.0.2 right now

Apple is advising iPhone owners to download its latest update to iOS and iPadOS 15 as it includes an important security patch as well as a number of bug fixes.

Made available on Monday, October 11, iOS and iPadOS 15.0.2 addresses an issue that could allow nefarious apps “to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.” In other words, it offers a way for a hacker to take control of your iDevice.

Apple even says that the issue may have already been exploited, so you’re strongly advised to install the security patch just as soon as you can.

To perform the update on an iPhone or iPad, tap on Settings, and then General. Next, tap on Software Update, and then follow the install instructions to download 15.0.2.

If your Apple devices are still running version 14 or earlier, you won’t see the update prompt for 15.0.2.

Monday’s update also includes fixes for the following iPhone issues that some people have been experiencing:

Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message

iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Apple’s Find My app

AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab

CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback

Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models

Apple released iOS 15 on September 20. Despite months of testing prior to release, it’s normal for new bugs and security issues to emerge once the operating system is rolled out to the entire customer base. It’s for this very reason that many people hold off installing a new mobile operating system until they’re confident that the worst problems have been addressed in subsequent updates.

Apple released iOS 15.0.1 on October 1. This update dealt with an issue that prevented iPhone 13 handsets from unlocking using an Apple Watch, and got rid of an alert in the Settings app that incorrectly claimed a phone’s storage was nearly full. It also stopped audio meditations from suddenly initiating a workout on Apple Watch for some Fitness+ subscribers.

If you haven’t yet installed iOS 15 but are ready to do so, here’s how to do it. And here’s the best of what the iPhone’s latest mobile operating system has to offer.

