The rumored iPhone SE 2, also referred to as the iPhone 9, has reportedly started mass production, hinting at an imminent release, while the iPhone 12 launch will be delayed, according to a reliable insider.

Hype for the iPhone SE 2 escalated early this year when OnLeaks shared renders that hinted the upcoming smartphone will basically be the iPhone 8 but with 2020-level specifications. Instead of the iPhone 8’s A11 Bionic processor, the iPhone SE 2 is expected to be powered by the A13 Bionic, which is the same processor found inside the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Reports from before the coronavirus outbreak suggested that the smartphone would enter production in February and launch in March, with credible analyst Ming-Chi Kuo placing the 4.7-inch LCD iPhone launch within the first half of the year.

Apple, however, temporarily stopped production in China due to the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, and with March almost over, it is unclear when the iPhone SE 2 will be rolled out. Apple recently announced a few new devices, including a new iPad Pro, but the rumored iPhone was nowhere to be seen.

Analyst Jon Prosser, however, claims that those waiting for the iPhone SE 2 will not have to wait long.

iPhone 9 has just entered mass production. ???????????????????? — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 18, 2020

Prosser, who earlier explained that the toilet paper rolls in his tweets indicate the reliability of leaks, claimed that Apple is working with Chinese manufacturer BYD in order to speed up production of the iPhone SE 2. With the maximum five toilet paper rolls, Prosser is apparently very confident with his claim.

Prosser’s tweet on the iPhone SE 2’s mass production follows an earlier report from Taiwan’s Digitimes that the smartphone entered its final production verification stage.

The insider also confirmed previous reports that a larger, 5.5-inch version of the iPhone SE 2 is in the works.

Yep! It’s real. It’ll drop along side the 9. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 19, 2020

It remains unclear when Apple will unveil and release the iPhone SE 2, but with mass production reportedly starting, the official announcement may be as soon as a few weeks from now.

The outlook for the iPhone 12, Apple’s next flagship smartphone, is on the negative side though.

There is a 5G iPhone 12, but it’s majorly delayed. May not see it until November — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 18, 2020

Apple usually releases its annual flagship smartphone in September, but it appears that the iPhone 12 is joining the list of things that have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

