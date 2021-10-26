It was earlier rumored that the Apple iPhone SE 3 would be launching in 2022 and that it would be the last iPhone to feature an LCD since newer models sport OLED displays. While the iPhone SE 3 could still end up being the last LCD iPhone, the latest rumor is that the launch date has been postponed, and instead, we may be getting an iPhone SE Plus in 2022.

According to display analyst Ross Young, Apple is looking to launch the iPhone SE Plus next year. It could have a 4.7-inch display, which is the same as the iPhone 8 and last year’s iPhone SE 2. It’s a little strange that there isn’t a bump in screen size for the plus model, but apparently, Apple plans to have that happen for the iPhone SE 3, giving it a 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch display. In terms of appearance, we can expect the iPhone 8 design language with a home button-embedded Touch ID. It will be a 5G device.

We now hear the next LCD iPhone will be introduced in 2022 and called the SE Plus with the same 4.7" LCD as the 8 along with 5G. We hear the iPhone SE3 with a 5.7" – 6.1" LCD is now pushed to 2024. https://t.co/9gxiAAk8Yi — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 25, 2021

We also expect it to be powered by the latest A15 Bionic chipset since Apple will be introducing the next-gen processor in quarter three of 2022. Moreover, since the iPhone SE Plus is expected to feature an LCD, it is likely not to have a 120Hz refresh rate.

Previous rumors tipped the iPhone SE 3 to have an iPhone XR-like design, contradicting earlier reports. Since the device is said to go official in 2024, it is likely to follow the iPhone XR design language with Touch ID built into the power button. This could hint that the flagship 2023 iPhones will feature an iPad Air-like Touch ID embedded in the power button. And that feature will then trickle down to iPhone SE 3 in 2024.

Apple is notoriously tight-lipped about leaks, so we’ll need to wait a lot longer before getting final confirmation about any of this.

