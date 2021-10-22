After a four-year-long hiatus, Apple launched the second-gen iPhone SE in April of this year, but it seems like you won’t have to wait that long for the iPhone SE 3. The device is rumored to be launching in 2022, however, we are hearing contradicting rumors about it.

While it was previously said to feature the same design as the iPhone 8, the latest rumors claim otherwise. According to a report from MyDrivers, the iPhone SE 3 will feature an iPhone XR-like design. It is tipped to have Touch ID and might sport an LCD display. The Touch ID fingerprint scanner is said to be built into the side button, like on the iPad Air. It could be powered by the same A15 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 13 series, so we can expect more enhancements on the camera front.

The iPhone SE 3 is also expected to be the last iPhone with an LCD display, as new iPhones are moving to OLED tech with ProMotion technology. The upcoming SE probably won’t have a 120Hz refresh rate, so the display improvements aren’t looking very promising. As for the current iPhone SE, it is based on the iPhone 8 design, with a Touch ID‌ scanner built into the home button rather than Face ID.

But some of these are contradictory rumors since the iPhone SE 3 was previously tipped to feature a 6.1-inch display like the ‌iPhone‌ XR, but then analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young withdrew these expectations. Earlier this year, they said that the iPhone SE 3 will have the same design as the current model with a home button, but the latest leak goes back to the first set of rumors. It’s clearly too early to know for sure, and Apple is notoriously tight-lipped about leaks and spilling details early, so it’ll be months before we have a more concrete notion of what’s to come.

Editors' Recommendations