Apple expected to unveil iPhone SE 4 ‘in the coming days’

The back of the Apple iPhone SE (2022).
The 2022 version of the iPhone SE. Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple is set to unveil the long-awaited iPhone SE 4 “ in the coming days,” according to prominent Apple tipster Mark Gurman.

In an article for Bloomberg posted on Thursday, Gurman said that “the company expects to announce the device as early as next week, ahead of it going on sale later in the month.”

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, he added that the tech giant appears unlikely to hold a launch event for the new SE phone, which is being updated for the first time in three years. Instead, expect a press release, a video on Apple’s YouTube channel, and a flurry of news articles.

Gurman noted that supplies of the current iPhone SE have dwindled at many Apple retail stores, which is a strong sign that the new phone is close to launch.

We don’t have any details on pricing yet. The current version of Apple’s most affordable phone costs $429, though there have been reports that the new SE could hit shelves for a bit more, possibly $499, making it $300 less than the regular iPhone 16.

The iPhone SE 4 will be the first in the series to feature a full display, possibly measuring 6.1 inches, up from the 4.7-inch display on the 2022 model. And TouchID will be replaced by FaceID. Other changes will include a transition to USB-C, replacing the Lightning connector.

Notably, the new phone is also expected to come with a faster chip — the A18 — giving owners access to at least some Apple Intelligence features.

We can also expect to see a better camera and improved battery life, making it a powerful proposition for those wanting an iPhone without spending top dollar.

