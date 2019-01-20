Share

Apple has quietly started selling the beloved iPhone SE again, just four months after it was discontinued with the release of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

The iPhone SE launched in March 2016 with a starting price of $400 for the 16GB model, and is “the best 4-inch smartphone you can buy, period.” The device was just as powerful as the iPhone 6s, which was released just six months prior with a starting price of $649 for the 16GB model. It had the same 64-bit A9 processor, M9 motion coprocessor, 2GB of RAM, and the headphone jack, but with a smaller screen and no 3D Touch.

For those who missed the iPhone SE, now is the chance to grab the 4-inch smartphone from the online Apple store, at even lower prices.

The 32GB version is now being sold for $249, from $349 when the smartphone was discontinued. The 128GB version, meanwhile, is being sold for $299, from $449 previously. These are not refurbished units, but rather brand new ones. The specs may already be starting to show the device’s age, but at the very least, it can still run on the latest version of iOS.

It is unclear why Apple decided to suddenly bring the smartphone out of retirement, but it looks like it is just clearing out its remaining stock. Apple needs all the units of iPhone sales it can get, after the company recently said that it will miss its financial estimates for the holiday season.

The iPhone SE going back on sale could possibly start Apple’s year on a good note. When the smartphone was released three years ago, it was viewed as a gamble because Apple decided to go with an arguably outdated design when all other smartphones were going bigger. Apple, however, underestimated the appeal of 4-inch smartphones, and coupled with a relatively affordable price tag, the demand quickly outstripped its supply.

In the current smartphone environment, the iPhone SE is leagues behind the latest models in terms of specs and features. However, for Apple fans looking for a spare device, or at least a smartphone with a headphone jack, the returning 4-inch smartphone remains a good choice.