Digital Trends
Mobile

Apple resurrects the iPhone SE with brand new units starting at $249

Aaron Mamiit
By

Apple has quietly started selling the beloved iPhone SE again, just four months after it was discontinued with the release of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

The iPhone SE launched in March 2016 with a starting price of $400 for the 16GB model, and is “the best 4-inch smartphone you can buy, period.” The device was just as powerful as the iPhone 6s, which was released just six months prior with a starting price of $649 for the 16GB model. It had the same 64-bit A9 processor, M9 motion coprocessor, 2GB of RAM, and the headphone jack, but with a smaller screen and no 3D Touch.

For those who missed the iPhone SE, now is the chance to grab the 4-inch smartphone from the online Apple store, at even lower prices.

The 32GB version is now being sold for $249, from $349 when the smartphone was discontinued. The 128GB version, meanwhile, is being sold for $299, from $449 previously. These are not refurbished units, but rather brand new ones. The specs may already be starting to show the device’s age, but at the very least, it can still run on the latest version of iOS.

It is unclear why Apple decided to suddenly bring the smartphone out of retirement, but it looks like it is just clearing out its remaining stock. Apple needs all the units of iPhone sales it can get, after the company recently said that it will miss its financial estimates for the holiday season.

The iPhone SE going back on sale could possibly start Apple’s year on a good note. When the smartphone was released three years ago, it was viewed as a gamble because Apple decided to go with an arguably outdated design when all other smartphones were going bigger. Apple, however, underestimated the appeal of 4-inch smartphones, and coupled with a relatively affordable price tag, the demand quickly outstripped its supply.

In the current smartphone environment, the iPhone SE is leagues behind the latest models in terms of specs and features. However, for Apple fans looking for a spare device, or at least a smartphone with a headphone jack, the returning 4-inch smartphone remains a good choice.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Apple vs. Qualcomm: Everything you need to know
Moto Z3
Mobile

5G phones make a lot of promises. Here’s what to really expect

There has been a lot of marketing copy expounding the potential benefits of 5G networks, but a lot less on the practical implications of 5G smartphones. There's a reason for that.
Posted By Rose Behar
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 front in hand
Mobile

Here’s how to take a screenshot on an iPad, step by step

The ability to capture screenshots may not be the iPad's most glamorous feature, but it's one of its most useful. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to take a screenshot on an iPad, whether it's an iPad Pro from 2018 or an older iPad model.
Posted By Simon Hill
Apple AirPods review
Home Theater

Here are some common AirPods problems, and how to fix them

Apple’s AirPods are among the best fully wireless earbuds we’ve seen, but they’re not perfect. If you’re having trouble, take a look at our guide to the most common problems and what you can do to fix them.
Posted By Parker Hall
how to save instagram stories repost app
Social Media

Here’s how to save someone’s Instagram Story to your phone

Curious about how to save someone's Instagram Story to your phone? Lucky for you, it can be done -- but it does take a few extra steps. Here's what you need to know to save Instagram Stories on both iOS and Android.
Posted By Daven Mathies
wearable devices leading to over diagnosis apple watch ekg feat
Wearables

Lack of regulation means wearables aren’t held accountable for health claims

As fitness trackers become more like health monitors, some physicians are concerned they can lead to over-diagnosis of non-existent problems. It’s already happening with wearable baby monitors.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
how to download podcasts
Mobile

Here’s how to download podcasts and listen to them on Android or iOS

Podcasts have become a cultural staple. Here's how to download podcasts and listen to them on your Android or iOS device, and which apps to use if you're looking to get the most out of the format.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Razer Phone 2 Hands-on
Mobile

Razer’s Wireless Charger will turn your desk into gamer heaven

The Razer Wireless Charger adds colorful flair to your desk or bedside table. It works with any phone that supports Qi wireless charging -- with some quirks -- but is it worth the high price tag? We take a look.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
qualcomm
Business

Apple banned from distributing some iPhone models in Germany

Apple is following the FTC's lead and has sued Qualcomm for a massive $1 billion in the U.S., $145 million in China, and also in the U.K., claiming the company charged onerous royalties for its patented tech.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Georgina Torbet
windows 10 mobile anniversary update launch
Mobile

Windows 10 Mobile is dead: Switch to iOS or Android, Microsoft says

A Microsoft support page detailed the company's plans to end support for Windows 10 Mobile in less than a year. Users with devices powered by the platform are suggested to switch to iOS or Android devices.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
iOS 12 Review
Mobile

How to use iOS 12’s Passwords and Accounts tool to autofill passwords

Keeping track of all your passwords and accounts can be a real chore. If you use an iPhone with iOS 12, then you don't have to. Here's how to use iOS 12's own password manager to autofill passwords.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Qualcomm 5G at CES 2019
Computing

What is fixed wireless 5G? Here’s everything you need to know

Here's fixed wireless 5G explained! Learn what you need to know about this effective new wireless technology, when it's available, how much it costs, and more. If you're thinking about 5G, this guide can help!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Gaming

Xbox app lets you access your console while away from home. Here's how

Microsoft's Xbox allows you to access your profile information and launch media content directly from your mobile device. Check out our quick guide on how to connect your smartphone to an Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
awesome tech you cant buy yet obsbot camera feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: camera with A.I. director, robot arm assistant

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
apple watch nomad modern strap 40mm
Wearables

The best Apple Watch bands and straps to stylize your timepiece

If you have an Apple Watch, you know how easy it is to take off the strap it came with, so why not buy yourself another one? Here, we've gathered the best Apple Watch bands we've seen so far. There's something for everyone.
Posted By Andy Boxall