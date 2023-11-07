 Skip to main content
iPhone update fixes troublesome bug that broke NFC features for some users

Apple’s latest iPhone update has addressed an irksome bug that caused Apple Pay and some other NFC features on iPhone 15 handsets to stop working after charging the device using BMW’s in-car wireless chargers.

Yes, it’s a somewhat peculiar problem, and troublesome, too, especially considering that it could also affect the proper operation of the BMW’s digital car key. But the good news is that Apple’s release of iOS 17.1.1 on Tuesday finally resolves it.

Apple launched the iPhone 15 in late September, so it’s taken a while for the company to get around to sorting it out. An internal memo issued by the company and see by MacRumors in late October said the issue occurred when charging an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max in some BMWs, and also Toyota Supra vehicles.

The latest iPhone update also put right an issue where the lock screen weather widget would show a file icon instead of one for snow.

Here are Apple’s notes accompanying the iOS 17.1.1 update for the iPhone:

This update provides bug fixes for your iPhone including:
– In rare circumstances, Apple Pay and other NFC features may become unavailable on iPhone 15 models after wireless charging in certain cars
– Weather Lock Screen widget may not correctly display snow

If updates for your iPhone aren’t delivered automatically, you’ll need to complete the process manually. This can be done simply by selecting Settings, then General, then Software Update. You’ll then see information explaining what the update brings. Finally, you can choose whether to update now or overnight.

