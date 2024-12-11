 Skip to main content
Is the Samsung Galaxy S25 going to be more expensive? It’s complicated

In our continuing quest to chronicle the release of the Samsung Galaxy S25, we wrote yesterday about how it might end up being more expensive than the previous generation. However, now we’re seeing other information that suggests the situation is far from that simple. Instead, multiple regions throughout the world could have different prices — but it looks like the base Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus will remain the same price as their direct predecessors, at least in European markets.

The base Galaxy S25 will start at 899 euros (the same as the Samsung Galaxy S24) for the 128GB model and 959 euros for the 256GB model, according to WinFuture. The Galaxy S25 Plus will start at 1,149 euros for the 256GB model and jump to 1,269 euros for the 512GB version. That’s the same as the last generation, so no price jumps there.

That might not be the case worldwide, though. South Korea essentially confirmed a price increase in yesterday’s story, and given the rapidly changing nature of exchange rates, estimated regional prices could fluctuate based on what the market looks like at the time of launch.

As for what the price will be in the Western market, we can only guess. Samsung doesn’t have any production facilities in the U.S. and primarily assembles its devices in Vietnam and India. If President-elect Donald Trump implements his proposed tariffs, it could result in a much higher price in the U.S. This is just speculation, however, so take it with some skepticism.

The cost of manufacturing is also increasing, with Qualcomm (the company that manufactures the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip) potentially raising prices as much as 30%. More expenses during production usually translate to a higher cost for the consumer.

Samsung is expected to hold a Galaxy Unpacked event in January, and the Galaxy S25 will likely see an official announcement then. By the time the event comes around, we will hopefully have a better idea of the final price for the different devices.

