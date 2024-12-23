 Skip to main content
It sure looks like the Samsung Galaxy S25 is getting a price increase

By
The back of the yellow Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is just around the corner. We expect it to be announced on January 22 at the Galaxy Unpacked event that’s expected to be happening that day, and a new leak further corroborates that information while adding in a few more tidbits we didn’t know before.

Tipster Jukanlosreve shared the news on X, citing a “very reliable” source that confirmed the Galaxy S25 will officially be on sale in Korea (and presumably the U.S.) on February 7. In addition, the leaker says the Slim model will also be shown at the Unpacked event.

In another reply in the comments of his post, Jukanlosreve also confirms that the Galaxy S25 will have the Snapdragon 8 Elite across the globe. Earlier theories had posited that some regions might still see flagships sporting the Exynos chip, but that no longer appears to be the case.

Samsung is officially launching the S25 series in Korea on February 7. Also, it has been confirmed that the Slim model will be revealed at the Unpacked event.

The article once again mentions that the S25 Ultra will feature 16GB of RAM in the 512GB and 1TB variants, just as I…

&mdash; Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) December 23, 2024

This leak backed up a lot of information that had previously seeped through, but it also supports the idea of a potential price hike. According to the source story — from a reporter named Jang Min-kwon at FNN News — the exchange rate has been on an upward trend since South Korea’s martial law incident earlier this month, and that could reflect an increase in the Galaxy S25‘s price point.

There’s not a clear picture of how much the price might increase. The report states that Samsung fears lower sales if the price is increased too much. Based on the previous sale prices, alongside the increased base RAM and storage capacity, we would estimate somewhere between a $50 to $100 price hike. It isn’t ideal, but that number isn’t as catastrophic as it could be.

The rumors of a price increase are nothing new, but the veracity of that information has flip-flopped for weeks now as different leaks emerge. We still don’t have a definitive answer, but this new information does lend itself toward the idea of a higher starting price.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
