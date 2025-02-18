 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

It’s finally over for Humane’s AI Pin — here’s who can get a refund

By
The Humane Ai Pin.
Humane

Humane is ending sales of the AI Pin, one of the most poorly received gadgets of recent years. It’s also ending connectivity and services for the device in just 10 days’ time.

In an announcement on its website on Tuesday, Humane said the changes are coming about after HP offered to acquire its assets. The deal is worth $116 million, according to a Bloomberg report, though Humane has not confirmed this detail. The same news outlet reported last year that Humane was seeking between $750 million to $1 billion from a prospective buyer.

Recommended Videos

In a post on its website, Humane said it’s “winding down the Ai pin as we are moving onto new endeavors,” adding that it will share more information about its plans later.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Humane launched the AI Pin a year ago, touting it as a groundbreaking wearable device designed to harness the full power of artificial intelligence. The intriguing gadget had no display, relying instead on voice prompts and beaming words and images onto the palm of your hand.

The AI Pin cost $699 and required a $24-per-month subscription to access all of its AI services.

There was certainly a lot of buzz around the gadget, but it was a massive flop. The first reviews, which came out shortly after its release last spring, found that it fell well short of expectations, with limited, buggy functionality ruining the user experience. MKBHD shared a video about the AI Pin titled: The worst product I’ve ever reviewed … for now. Digital Trends described it as looking like “a miserable smartphone replacement.”

And now, following poor sales, Humane’s AI Pin is about to perish.

‘Winding down’

On an FAQ page posted on its site on Tuesday, Humane said that “effective immediately, we are beginning the process of winding down the consumer AI Pin.”

It said the AI Pin is no longer available for new purchases, and that from February 28 at 12 p.m. PT, the device will no longer connect to Humane’s servers.

At the same time, all customer data, including personal identifiable information (PII), will be permanently deleted from its servers.

Refunds

Humane said that if you have placed an order for the device but haven’t completed onboarding, your order will be automatically canceled, and yo’ll receive a full refund.

But it added that anyone who bought it more than 90 days ago will not be able to get their money back. As per the company’s website: “Refunds are only available for customers who are still within the 90-day return window from their original shipment date. You are eligible to receive a refund if your product shipped on or after November 15th, 2024. All device shipments prior to November 15th, 2024 are not eligible for refunds. All refunds must be submitted by February 27th, 2025.”

The news will come as a major disappointment to the early adopters who had been hoping that Humane would stick with the AI Pin, rolling out updates to improve it or even bringing out a second version, but it’s not to be. Humane can be praised for trying something new — it’s just a shame that it launched well before it was ready.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Watch this demonstration of the intriguing Ai Pin
Humane's Ai Pin device.

Six months after it was first shown off, Humane has announced that its unique Ai Pin device is about to go on sale.

San Francisco-based Humane describes the Ai Pin as “the first wearable device and software platform built to harness the full power of artificial intelligence (AI).”
What is the Ai Pin?
At first glance, it looks a bit like an Apple Watch, but instead of wrapping around your wrist, it sits on your chest. Oh, and it doesn't have a screen as such, instead projecting a "laser ink display" onto the palm of your hand.

Read more
You can now video chat with a ChatGPT AI — here’s what it looks like
Call Annie ChatGPT app on an iPhone.

Showing up to a videoconference as your digital avatar can be quite fun. Apple lets you do just that with Memojis during FaceTime. If you want something more ambitious on a different platform, Avatarify will turn into Albert Einstien or Mona Lisa for Zoom calls. But what if you could bring an AI conversation to life? Say, by talking to ChatGPT as if OpenAI’s AI was a CGI person talking to you on a video call?
Well, that’s now possible. Call Annie is an app that turns ChatGPT into Annie, a talking female avatar that doesn’t look like a glitchy visual mess. Developed by Animato.Ai, the app is currently exclusive to iOS 16, but you can also use it on macOS 13 machines with an M-series processor inside.

A ChatGPT-powered video call in action
https://twitter.com/frantzfries/status/1651316031762071553?s=20
Another limitation is that you need at least the iPhone 12 or a later model to start a video call with Annie because the real-time conversion of linguistic prompts into visual cues draws power from Apple’s Neural Engine.
The app’s makers claim that talking to Annie “face-to-face in real time time feels more natural and faster than typing and reading text.” So far, the sample videos we have seen on social media, like the one above, show a fairly convincing video call interface.
Right now, Annie appears to be pretty good at holding a fluent conversation, even though the voice sounds robotic, and the phrase pausing could also use some work. The answers, however, are typical of the answers you would get while texting back-and-forth with ChatGPT. And given enough time and improved voice training, Call Annie interactions can become a lot more natural-sounding.
It all brings back memories of the sci-fi flick Her, in which Joaquin Phoenix’s character falls in love with one such AI. One user asked on Reddit whether Annie can have a “memory” system that will turn it into a smarter “friend,” to which the app developers replied with “soon.”
https://twitter.com/jakedahn/status/1651285054591750144
This is only the beginning for Annie
Users who have tried the app note that it occasionally flubs the pronunciation of words, but once corrected, it also learns right away. One user described this experience as “scary stuff.”Another issue it has is with pronouncing words in languages other than English, something that the developers are trying to fix.
Thanks to its ChatGPT smarts, the app’s developers say it can help you with everything from learning and web searches to serving as a tour guide or even a virtual companion. We don’t know if it’s as smart as other virtual partner apps like Replika, but considering the fact that Annie is based on ChatGPT (and its vast data training model), you can have a significantly deeper and fact-driven conversation with Annie.
Animato’s App Store description notes that the AI keeps all conversations “confidential” but hasn’t specified what kind of security measures have been put in place and whether it uses the user conversations for training and refining Annie’s systems.

Read more
This bizarre AI device may replace your smartphone in the future
A demo of Humane's wearable, projecting an incoming phone call onto someone's hand.

It's fun to imagine what technological breakthrough will eventually replace our smartphones. Will it be AR headsets? Microchips in our brain? Something else entirely? Well, at least according to one company, it may be a small, screenless wearable you carry around in your shirt pocket.

On April 21, leaked footage from an upcoming TED talk revealed photos and videos of the upcoming wearable from Humane — a tech startup led by former Apple employees Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno. The full TED talk demoing the Humane wearable is expected to go live on April 22, but even from the early bits we've seen so far, it looks like a fascinating (and strange) alternative to the smartphone.
What is the Humane wearable?

Read more