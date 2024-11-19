It’s been just about two months since the Apple Watch Series 10 was released, and I’ve been wearing the smartwatch almost daily ever since. I’ve used it to track my workouts, monitor my health vitals, manage notifications, and adorn my wrist with the ever-adorable Snoopy watch face.

My opinion of the Apple Watch Series 10 hasn’t changed much since I reviewed it in September. I still wholeheartedly recommend the Series 10, and it remains one of the best smartwatches you can buy in 2024.

However, after a couple of months of consistent use, I’ve picked out a few additional details I’ve learned after prolonged time with the watch. If you still haven’t bought an Apple Watch Series 10 and are thinking about doing so, here are a few things you should know before buying.

I rarely use the external speaker

Going into the Apple Watch Series 10, I thought its new external speaker would be one of my most-used features. Listening to podcasts and music right on the Series 10 sounded like a great idea, and I still think it is. However, I can count on one hand the amount of times I’ve actually done this.

I listen to podcasts quite frequently throughout the day — when I’m getting ready in the morning, doing laundry, making dinner, etc. I’ve tried using the Series 10 instead of my iPhone 16 to listen to them, and while it is a nice convenience, I’ve defaulted back to using my iPhone.

Why? Because my iPhone is always within reach, and the speakers are much better. The quality is better, the volume gets significantly louder, and it’s still easy to pause or rewind from the media playback widget on my Apple Watch. I’m glad Apple made the speaker more useful on the Series 10, but it hasn’t been the standout feature I thought it would be. It’s not bad; it’s just not something that’s fit into my life the way I expected.

The Jet Black finish is holding up well

The reaction to Apple announcing a Jet Black finish for the Apple Watch Series 10 came in waves. Initially, it seemed folks were excited about the new color — myself included. However, some people were quick to point out the easily scratchable Jet Black iPhone 7, and worries started to overcome that excitement.

After about two months with the Jet Black Apple Watch Series 10, I’m happy to report that the finish is holding up incredibly well. Even after wearing the watch daily — including using it to track my sleep every night and taking it with me on a couple of work trips — the Jet Black finish doesn’t show any visible signs of wear and tear. It looks every bit as good today as it did when I first took it out of the box.

That’s been fantastic to see, as I still believe Jet Black is the best color this year for the Series 10. The matte Silver and Rose Gold options are good, but the glossy style of Jet Black adds a level of sophistication you don’t get with the other colors. It still accommodates well for casual wear, and it looks exceptional when you pair it with a stylish watch band (something I’ll touch on in a bit).

Yes, you really will notice how thin and light it is

Apple made a big deal about the Apple Watch Series 10’s lighter and thinner body during the launch event in September – almost to an annoying degree. However, as mentioned in my review, I found that the new design really does make a big difference throughout daily use. Two months into my time with the Apple Watch Series 10, that sentiment hasn’t changed.

As I’ve previously mentioned, older Apple Watch models have never felt bulky or uncomfortable. I spent quite a bit of time with both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Series 8, and not once did I complain about how they felt on the wrist. However, shaving off a couple of millimeters here and a few grams there continues to be far more impactful than I ever imagined.

It may sound a bit pompous, but lightening and thinning out the Series 10 the way Apple did makes it feel more like a proper watch than a wrist computer. Digital Trends writer Andy Boxall touched on this earlier this year when he boldly claimed that the Apple Watch is no longer a smartwatch, but an actual watch, and it’s a sentiment I fully agree with. When I strap on the Apple Watch Series 10 each day, I’m continually impressed by the hardware strides Apple achieved this year. Whether it’s noticing how light it is on my wrist or looking over at the Series 10 and being reminded just how thin it is, it’s been one of my favorite things about wearing the smartwatch.

I’ve gotten by without SpO2 tracking

One of the biggest complaints in my Apple Watch Series 10 review was the lack of blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking. Due to Apple’s patent disputes with Masimo, the U.S. version of the Series 10 doesn’t allow you to monitor your blood oxygen levels, despite the Series 10 having the necessary hardware to do so.

It’s a frustrating situation, no matter how you look at it, but I also have to admit that I’ve gotten used to it without much friction. As someone with stable SpO2 levels, it’s a metric I don’t necessarily need to see every day. Sure, it would be nice to have, but if you’re in a similar boat with your own blood oxygen, don’t let this omission completely deter you from buying the Series 10. This year’s Apple Watch remains an excellent health and fitness device, even without SpO2 support, and the Vitals app has still been incredibly helpful at alerting me to times when my body may be off-balance.

I stand by my original criticism of this aspect of Series 10. Objectively, it’s a table-stakes smartwatch feature with no excuse not to be on this year’s Apple Watch. But if you’re fortunate enough not to need a daily tally of your blood oxygen, I’ve learned that it is a fairly easy thing to live without.

It’s worth splurging on a nice band

Lastly, let’s talk about watch bands. When I first got the Apple Watch Series 10, I primarily used it with Apple’s Sport Loop band and a couple of Nomad’s Sport Bands. I wore the Sport Loop for daily wear and sleep tracking, the Nomad Sport Band for workouts, and that was it. It’s a good setup that I continue to use today, but I didn’t have a “sophisticated” watch band. If I was going out to a nice dinner, a work meeting, or just wanted to spruce up my wrist a little bit, none of my current Apple Watch bands fit the bill.

So, in October, I treated myself and bought an Apple Leather Link band. Apple doesn’t officially sell this watch band anymore, but I found new ones being sold on Amazon (at a great price), and I jumped on it. I chose the black color to go with my Jet Black Series 10, and holy moly — what a difference it makes.

I appreciate my other Apple Watch bands for different reasons. The Sport Loop is supremely comfortable and a great choice for lounging around the house or sleeping. Nomad’s Sport Bands are extremely secure and breathable for exercising. The Leather Link is easy to wear, but it also elevates my Apple Watch Series 10 in a way none of my other bands do. When I put it on and select one of Apple’s excellent analog faces (I’ve been frequenting the California face), it feels like it transforms the wearable into something more than a smartwatch. It feels like a proper accessory that livens up my outfit, not just a smartwatch. It makes me love the way the Series 10 looks and feels on my wrist, and as good as my other watch bands are, it’s a feeling I’ve never gotten from them.

The Series 10 is still my go-to smartwatch

I’ve asked a lot of my Apple Watch Series 10 over the last two months. It’s my first line of defense for notification management, my primary exercise tracker, and it’s gone with me on trips to Maui and New Delhi. It’s been a busy few weeks, and the Series 10 has held up tremendously well.

If you’re in the market for an Apple Watch Series 10, whether for yourself or as an upcoming holiday gift for someone else, I really cannot recommend it enough. Having reviewed it earlier this year, I already knew it was a fantastic wearable. But now that I’ve gotten to know it more intimately, I’m even more confident in that recommendation than before. There are a lot of great smartwatches to choose from in 2024, but the Apple Watch Series 10 will continue to be on my wrist for the foreseeable future. If you’re thinking about joining me, hopefully this list helped you make your decision.