If you’re looking for an ebook reader, there’s no shortage of excellent options no matter your budget. But if money is no object and you want the absolute best experience, then Amazon’s premium Kindle Oasis has long been our pick for the best ebook reader you can buy. But the best just got better — say hello to the new Amazon Kindle Oasis with an adjustable display light.

In reality, this is a fairly minor update. The only change is the addition of a screen light that can change color tone from a cool, blue tone to a warmer, yellow tone. Shifting to a warmer light at night time can help to reduce strain on your eyes, making it easier to read a few pages before you sink into bed. You can set the warmth to alter over time, updating automatically between sunset and sunrise, and if you’re not a fan of strong yellows, then you can lessen the effect or even turn it off completely.

Even if you’re not a fan of the color tone shifting, there’s still a lot to love here. The new Kindle Oasis is thin and light, making it easy to hold for a long time. Dedicated page turning buttons in the device’s oversized side grip make it easy to read with just a single hand, while the device’s 7-inch Paperwhite display shows a sharp picture with 300 pixels per inch (PPI). It’s also protected against water ingress, with an IPX8 rating for water-resistance, which means it can survive in up to 2 meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes, so you can feel free to take it into the bath or chill with it by the pool. After all, aren’t holidays the best time to catch up on some reading?

The new Kindle Oasis is available for pre-order starting Wednesday, June 19, and will start shipping on July 24. Like its predecessors, it’s not the cheapest ebook reader around. Grabbing the 8GB version of the Kindle Oasis will cost $250, while the 32GB variant will set you back $280. If that price is a little steep for you, then please note that this year’s Amazon Kindle is much cheaper, though it lacks the sharp screen, water-resistance, and blue-light filter.

