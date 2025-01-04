 Skip to main content
Leaked photos of the Galaxy S25 Ultra confirm razor-thin bezels

By
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is less than three weeks away, but much like the years, the leaks just keep coming. Though we’ve seen potential renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra in the past, there have been few actual photos of one. Now, a leaked image shows the phone and its incredibly thin bezels, giving us a better idea of what to expect at launch.

The picture was shared on X by known tipster Jukanlosreve (who also credited Ice Universe, another leaker). It depicts the right side of what is supposedly the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the slender bezels on its side and corners. The photo appears to possibly be cropped from a larger picture, with parts of the background blurred out.

The pictures line up with the last supposed photos of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, enforcing the idea of ultra-thin bezels. There’s still no exact measurement, but Jukanlosreve’s picture is clearer than previous shots and makes it easy to see where the bezels begin and end.

The leak also confirms the S25 Ultra will have more rounded corners than its predecessor, but the other design details appear to be relatively the same.

As we draw closer and closer to the unveiling of the S25 series, more details about the upcoming devices continue to emerge. We already know a lot about what to expect from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, including a few less-than-fortunate details like not tracking devices that have no battery. There have been enough leaks that corroborate specific details that we can make a relatively confident assumption they are correct, but we’ll know more when Samsung holds its showcase.

Galaxy Unpacked is expected to be held on January 22.

