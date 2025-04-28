Lenovo’s affordable mobile notetaking tablet just dropped below $200

Even if you’re only interested in affordability, there’s a productivity tablet out there for you. You don’t need a bulky 2-in-1 tablet and laptop hybrid, either. Sometimes it’s as simple as getting a tablet with a good screen, some basic collab features (with your other devices, you’ll still need to find people to collaborate with on your own), and the option for a mobile connection, all at a great price.

Today’s best tablet deal brings you all of that — the Lenovo Tab K11 LTE is down to $198 after an $82 discount from its usual price of $280. Tap the button below to see the tablet up close for yourself and take advantage of the deal while it lasts, or keep reading to see our take.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Tab K11 LTE

The Lenovo Tab K11 LTE has 8GB of RAM, an 11-inch screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, and both WiFi and LTE connectivity. It uses the Lenovo Freestyle system to “pass” projects from your tablet to your Lenovo laptop or PC and vice versa. You’ll be able to get through your whole day on the sub-$200 (with this deal) device, as it has a battery life that can get it through 10 hours of video playback. Additionally, it has smart features, like the ability to convert pictures to PDFs (you can take pictures of those photocopied handouts and start reading on your tablet easily) and the option to have multiple windows open at the same time for maximal productivity. Just imagine having a PDF document on the left and your work open on the right and you can see just how great this little dust and water resistant device is.

What these features combine to be is a great tablet for college or even a great tablet for notetaking in general. The reason is simple. Imagine you need to get some work done or have a moment of inspiration. We’ve all experienced the burning desire to get through some work in a campus hallway or within the inspiration of nature, all the while experiencing the horror of having no (or excessively S-L-O-W) WiFi. The LTE connection gives you more connectivity options to finish that last-minute assignment, and the tablet’s ability to easily send work to other devices gives you the ability to get your later work set up on the fly.

You should get the Lenovo Tab K11 LTE today if you want it. Remember, for this limited time it is just $198. That’s a discount of $82 from the typical $280 price that most people pay. All you need to do to find the tablet is tap the button below.