MagSafe for Samsung? The Galaxy S25 may introduce new magnetic accessories

By
lg v30 vs. galaxy note 8
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Although Samsung has tons of features that give it an edge against the iPhone, its lineup of phones has never sported MagSafe without the use of a third-party case. A new leak suggests that might be about to change thanks to multiple first-party accessories, including a so-called ‘Magnet Case.’

According to well-known tipster Max Jambor, the Samsung Galaxy S25 will be releasing alongside a line of magnetic and non-magnetic accessories, including the Standing Grip Case, Kindsuit Case, Ultra Clear Case, Silicone Case, Rugged Case, and the Magnet Case. He also said Samsung will have a magnetic wallet, although we haven’t yet learned what it will be called.

There will be a lot new accessories – this time even a magnetic wallet! https://t.co/NNjVvySQDi

&mdash; Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) December 13, 2024

Samsung is behind the curve on accessories, as Apple has utilized magnets for years now with MagSafe charging. The Oppo Find X8 also had a respectable lineup of magnetic accessories. It’s good to see Samsung finally coming on board, especially when most of its previous magnetic accessories have been sold by third parties.

Many of the Samsung Galaxy S25 leaks have come from accessory manufacturers, so it’s a safe bet these will be available for purchase at the same time as (or even before) the Galaxy S25 officially hits the market.

Why magnets? While MagSafe is a proprietary Apple technology, the basic mechanisms it uses are not. The phone has an array of magnets around the charging coil on its back. When you place the phone on a wireless charger, these magnets help ensure proper alignment for faster, more efficient charging. It’s more convenient than plugging in a cord every single night before you go to bed.

Like we said before, Samsung has never had its own in-house version of this technology. The Galaxy S25 is said to support Qi2 wireless charging, but not natively; the support is dependent on Samsung’s magnetic case.

