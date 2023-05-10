MediaTek is adding a new mobile SoC (system on chip) to its portfolio – the Dimensity 9200+ – which is going to appear inside Android phones slated for market release later this month.

A slightly upgraded version of the Dimensity 9200, which has appeared inside high-end Android phones like the Vivo X90, the Dimensity 9200+ appears to be a slightly binned version to serve an added dash of performance grunt.

This one goes squarely against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors. The prime core on MediaTek’s latest offering is an Arm Cortex-X3 unit clocked at 3.35 GHz, compared to the 3.05 GHz performance core on the standard Dimensity 9200. Likewise, the triple cluster of Arm Cortex A-715 cores on the Dimensity 9200+ tick at 3.0 GHz, while its predecessor used the same core cluster but peaked at 2.85 GHz.

MediaTek has also given the same treatment to the efficiency cores on the Dimensity 9200+, picking a batch of four Arm Cortex-A510 cores with a peak frequency of 2.0 GHz, a slight boost compared to the quad cluster of the same cores operating at 1.8 GHz on the Dimensity 9200 SoC. The chipmaker is also touting a 17% performance boost for the Arm Immortalis G715 GPU on its new mobile processor.

The rest of the package remains identical from a hardware perspective, but MediaTek claims to have made some software-side optimizations that allow the Dimensity 9200+ to deliver up to 36% higher battery efficiency. The in-house HyperEngine 6.0 tech promises up to 12% gains while playing games, alongside a handful of other tricks like hardware-based ray-tracing for a more accurate depiction of shadows and reflections, reduction in motion blurring, high frame stability, and lower latency when connected to a Bluetooth audio device.

Notably, MediaTek also parades support for Wi-Fi 7 (up to 6.5Gbps data rate) and claims up to 70% higher efficiency while also delivering 46% lower latency on wireless connection compared to rivals. For audiophiles, the chipmaker promises studio-grade wireless music listening experience with 24-bit /192KHz output rate support. The connectivity suite includes Bluetooth v5.3 and mmWave 5G with dual-SIM dual-activity (DSDS) support.

Phones powered by MediaTek’s newest chip can capture 4K videos at up to 60 fps frame rate, which is fairly standard, alongside 8K 30 fps support. The Dimensity 9200+ SoC can also drive screens with up to 240Hz refresh rate and a peak WQHD resolution. Rumors suggest that the Neo 8 Pro by Vivo sub-brand iQoo and a ROG Phone 7 trim by Asus might be the first phones to serve MediaTek’s latest chip.

