 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

This new MediaTek chip is great news for Android phones

Nadeem Sarwar
By

MediaTek is adding a new mobile SoC (system on chip) to its portfolio – the Dimensity 9200+ – which is going to appear inside Android phones slated for market release later this month.

A slightly upgraded version of the Dimensity 9200, which has appeared inside high-end Android phones like the Vivo X90, the Dimensity 9200+ appears to be a slightly binned version to serve an added dash of performance grunt.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
MediaTek

This one goes squarely against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors. The prime core on MediaTek’s latest offering is an Arm Cortex-X3 unit clocked at 3.35 GHz, compared to the 3.05 GHz performance core on the standard Dimensity 9200. Likewise, the triple cluster of Arm Cortex A-715 cores on the Dimensity 9200+ tick at 3.0 GHz, while its predecessor used the same core cluster but peaked at 2.85 GHz.

Related

MediaTek has also given the same treatment to the efficiency cores on the Dimensity 9200+, picking a batch of four Arm Cortex-A510 cores with a peak frequency of 2.0 GHz, a slight boost compared to the quad cluster of the same cores operating at 1.8 GHz on the Dimensity 9200 SoC. The chipmaker is also touting a 17% performance boost for the Arm Immortalis G715 GPU on its new mobile processor.

Related Videos

The rest of the package remains identical from a hardware perspective, but MediaTek claims to have made some software-side optimizations that allow the Dimensity 9200+ to deliver up to 36% higher battery efficiency. The in-house HyperEngine 6.0 tech promises up to 12% gains while playing games, alongside a handful of other tricks like hardware-based ray-tracing for a more accurate depiction of shadows and reflections, reduction in motion blurring, high frame stability, and lower latency when connected to a Bluetooth audio device.

Notably, MediaTek also parades support for Wi-Fi 7 (up to 6.5Gbps data rate) and claims up to 70% higher efficiency while also delivering 46% lower latency on wireless connection compared to rivals. For audiophiles, the chipmaker promises studio-grade wireless music listening experience with 24-bit /192KHz output rate support. The connectivity suite includes Bluetooth v5.3 and mmWave 5G with dual-SIM dual-activity (DSDS) support.

Phones powered by MediaTek’s newest chip can capture 4K videos at up to 60 fps frame rate, which is fairly standard, alongside 8K 30 fps support. The Dimensity 9200+ SoC can also drive screens with up to 240Hz refresh rate and a peak WQHD resolution. Rumors suggest that the Neo 8 Pro by Vivo sub-brand iQoo and a ROG Phone 7 trim by Asus might be the first phones to serve MediaTek’s latest chip.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Oppo and MediaTek say building a smartphone isn’t anything like Ikea
The back of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro held in a mans hand.

“It’s hard for people to understand how these things are being created and how much work goes into building a smartphone. It’s not just picking components out of boxes. We’re not going to Ikea to build a living room.”

Arne Herkelmann, head of product management at Oppo Europe, smiled as he told me this, and I nodded in agreement. Making a smartphone is immensely complex, and good collaborations are imperative to its success.

Read more
MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 chip will bring 200MP phone cameras to the masses
MediaTek Dimensity 1080.

MediaTek has announced its successor to the Dimensity 920 chipset, which powered several midrange smartphones, including the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, Realme 9 Pro Plus, and more. The new go-to MediaTek system on a chip (SoC) for midrange smartphones will be the Dimensity 1080. MediaTek is claiming "exceptional power efficiency" alongside better gaming performance.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 is based on a 6nm process like its predecessor. It consists of an octa-core CPU, which comes with two upgraded ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores operating at up to 2.6GHz as compared to 2.5GHz on the Dimensity 920 chipset. They are accompanied by the same ARM Mali-G68 GPU.

Read more
MediaTek boosts performance in updated Dimensity 9000+ chip
MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip.

MediaTek has announced an updated version of its top smartphone system-on-a-chip (SoC), the Dimensity 9000. Called the Dimensity 9000+, the new version of the processor has enough internal alternations to provide a modest 5% boost in performance from the CPU, and 10% from the GPU, over the only months-old Dimensity 9000.

The Dimensity 9000 launched at the end of 2021 and was a big step forward for MediaTek, as it was the first SoC built using a 4nm process by the company, and the first to use the ARM Cortex X2 core. This hasn’t changed for the Dimensity 9000+, which retains the Cortex X2 core but boosts the speed from 3.05GHz to 3.2GHz. It sits alongside three Cortex A710 and four Cortex A510 cores, plus the ARM Mali G710 MC10 GPU.

Read more