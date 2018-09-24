MetroPCS is now Metro by T-Mobile, includes Amazon Prime

Share

Looking for a great prepaid phone plan? MetroPCS is now Metro by T-Mobile, and the veteran carrier is promising to provide users with a wide variety of prepaid phone plans that offer great value for money, starting from October. Best of all, customers will also get the choice of two new unlimited data plans that include Amazon Prime and Google One.

Making sure that customers know they can get great value out of a prepaid plan is of particular importance to T-Mobile, as prepaid plans have suffered under the assumption that they offer terrible phones, awful coverage, and bad service. But with Metro being backed up by T-Mobile, customers will be able to benefit from service that covers 99 percent of the U.S. population, a great selection of devices, and nationwide reach and support.

“It drives me crazy that literally millions of hard-working people are struggling to get by yet feel stuck with AT&T and Verizon because they think prepaid wireless is subpar”, said T-Mobile U.S. CEO John Legere. “That’s outdated thinking! Metro by T-Mobile customers aren’t making a compromise, they’re REFUSING to make a compromise.”

T-Mobile claims that customers could save as much as 45 percent when compared to two-line plans on AT&T or Verizon — totaling up to potential savings of $1,000 a year. It’s worth noting that Metro by T-Mobile customers may get bumped to the back of the queue if the network gets congested, but T-Mobile says they’ll otherwise be given the same speeds. Taxes and regulatory fees are included with all plans, so the price you see is the price you get, and there are no service or phone contracts.

Amazon Prime & Google One

Top tier customers will also get access to services from Amazon Prime and Google One. Customers paying for unlimited data at $50 a month (for a single line) will benefit from Google One’s cloud storage and mobile backup — though there’s no mention which tier of Google One is included in the plan.

Subscribers paying $60 a month (for a single line) will also get access to Amazon Prime’s vast array of benefits and perks. These include free next day delivery (or same day in some parts of the U.S.), unlimited free photo storage on Amazon Photos, and access to unlimited streaming from Amazon’s array of Prime movies and TV episodes.

This is the first time that any wireless provider has been able to offer deals like this with Google and Amazon, and it could mean a great deal for you. As always though, check out your options and shop around to make sure you’re getting the best possible deal.