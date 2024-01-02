 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The T-Mobile Tuesdays app is about to get a big upgrade

Joe Maring
By
A screenshot of the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, showing a promo for the new T Life app.
Digital Trends

T-Mobile is a consistent leader in the ongoing 5G race, and to kick off 2024 on an interesting note, the carrier has announced that a big change is coming to its T-Mobile Tuesdays app. In short, the app is going away — and in its place, a new one is launching soon.

If you open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app today, January 2, you’ll see a card that says “Introducing T Life.” Below that is additional text that describes T Life as “a new app for T-Mobile Tuesdays.”

Recommended Videos

If you tap the card, you’re taken to a promo page for T Life that reads: “T-Mobile Tuesdays will soon be part of T Life, a new app for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers. You’ll still be able to score awesome perks and exclusive deals, plus you’ll enjoy access to benefits and more ways to connect with what’s important.”

Related

In other words, your T-Mobile Tuesdays deals and rewards aren’t disappearing — they’re just heading to a different app.

A screenshot of the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, showing a promo for the new T Life app.
Digital Trends

While this may seem like an odd change at first read, it actually makes good sense. While T-Mobile Tuesdays used to only offer deals every Tuesday, the program has since expanded to offer weekly deals that are available all week long. The app is also where you access ongoing travel deals from T-Mobile Travel that are available whenever. It’s not just an app that gives you promos/deals on Tuesdays, so switching to a new name that better reflects that isn’t a bad idea.

Based on the screenshots T-Mobile provided for T Life, it looks like the app will be split into three pages: Home, Tuesdays, and Connect. In addition to housing the usual T-Mobile Tuesdays deals, it also looks like T Life will tie into T-Mobile’s SyncUP trackers, Wi-Fi routers, and more.

T-Mobile says the existing T-Mobile Tuesdays app will be updated and transformed into T Life, so you won’t need to download a new app from the App Store or Play Store. There’s no timeline indicating when that will happen, but we should learn more soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
T-Mobile’s huge lead in 5G speeds isn’t going anywhere
OnePlus Nord N300 5G speed test.

It looks like 2023 could shape up to be the year that we reach "peak 5G." While T-Mobile still enjoys a very healthy lead over its rivals, we're no longer seeing significant speed increases from any of the big three U.S. carriers.

That's not surprising for T-Mobile and Verizon since they now cover more than two-thirds of the U.S. population. AT&T still has room to grow, yet it seems to be in a resting phase rather than an expansion one right now.

Read more
The 5G speed race is over and T-Mobile has won
Cell phone tower shooting off pink beams with a 5G logo next to it.

Every few months, a new market analysis comes out comparing the top 5G performance and availability among U.S. carriers. Each time, we wonder if the latest report will finally topple T-Mobile, which has held a commanding lead over rivals AT&T and Verizon for years. Yet, with each new report, T-Mobile pulls farther ahead while AT&T and Verizon are left in the dust.

With that in mind, Opensignal's latest 5G Experience Report doesn't bring too many surprises, at least in broad strokes. T-Mobile continues to deliver 5G download speeds that are more than twice those of any other carrier and more than twice the 5G availability. This means you won't just get faster performance on T-Mobile's 5G network, but you're more likely to be able to find a 5G connection.

Read more
Nothing Phone 2 confirmed to get a major upgrade you can’t see
Nothing Phone 1 with the Nothing Ear 1 headphones.

The Nothing Phone 2 will hit store shelves later this year, and as the brand inches closer to the big day for its highly anticipated phone, it has started drip-feeding the hype around it. Most recently, Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl announced on Twitter that the upcoming phone will draw power from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Now, this isn’t the latest mobile silicon in Qualcomm’s arsenal, as phones armed with the newer and faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — like the OnePlus 11 and Galaxy S23 Ultra — are already out there. However, the jump to a Snapdragon 8 series would still be a huge upgrade, as the Nothing Phone 1 made its way to the market rocking the decidedly midrange Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor.

Read more