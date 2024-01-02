The T-Mobile Tuesdays app is about to get a big upgrade

T-Mobile is a consistent leader in the ongoing 5G race, and to kick off 2024 on an interesting note, the carrier has announced that a big change is coming to its T-Mobile Tuesdays app. In short, the app is going away — and in its place, a new one is launching soon.

If you open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app today, January 2, you’ll see a card that says “Introducing T Life.” Below that is additional text that describes T Life as “a new app for T-Mobile Tuesdays.”

If you tap the card, you’re taken to a promo page for T Life that reads: “T-Mobile Tuesdays will soon be part of T Life, a new app for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers. You’ll still be able to score awesome perks and exclusive deals, plus you’ll enjoy access to benefits and more ways to connect with what’s important.”

In other words, your T-Mobile Tuesdays deals and rewards aren’t disappearing — they’re just heading to a different app.

While this may seem like an odd change at first read, it actually makes good sense. While T-Mobile Tuesdays used to only offer deals every Tuesday, the program has since expanded to offer weekly deals that are available all week long. The app is also where you access ongoing travel deals from T-Mobile Travel that are available whenever. It’s not just an app that gives you promos/deals on Tuesdays, so switching to a new name that better reflects that isn’t a bad idea.

Based on the screenshots T-Mobile provided for T Life, it looks like the app will be split into three pages: Home, Tuesdays, and Connect. In addition to housing the usual T-Mobile Tuesdays deals, it also looks like T Life will tie into T-Mobile’s SyncUP trackers, Wi-Fi routers, and more.

T-Mobile says the existing T-Mobile Tuesdays app will be updated and transformed into T Life, so you won’t need to download a new app from the App Store or Play Store. There’s no timeline indicating when that will happen, but we should learn more soon.

