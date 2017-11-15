Prints photos in seconds with the Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod

The Polaroid Insta-Share Printer is the newest Moto Mod made to work with Moto Z series phones. It allows you to instantly print small photos directly from your camera as well as social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, and Google Photos.

Moto Mods provide additional features and functionality to Moto Z phones by using the phone as the primary hardware to operate them. The mods connect to the phone via a series of contact points on the back of Moto Z phones and stay in place with strong magnets. The Polaroid Insta-Share Printer is the latest Moto Mod following the recent release of the Moto Mod with Amazon Alexa smart speaker.

The Polarid Insta-Share printer allows users to keep a compact photo printer on them at all times.The Mod uses a special paper called Zink Zero-Ink Paper to print photos, meaning the images are smudge-proof and there are no ink cartridges to refill. The mod prints two-inch by three-inch images within seconds and the paper has an adhesive back for people looking for stickers.

Several different printing options are available with the Polaroid Insta-Share Printer as well. Borderless photos can be printed directly from your camera or social media accounts. You can also edit photos to include different borders within the app.

Motorola first released its Z-series phones in 2016. A collection of mods, made specifically for Moto Z series phones were also introduced at the same time. Since the initial release of the Moto Z line, Motorola has partnered with well-known companies like JBL, Amazon, and Hasselblad to produce more than a dozen different mods including, speakers, battery backups, and cameras.

Verizon will be the first store to carry the Polaroid Insta-Share Printer, with sales beginning on Friday, November 17. Other retailers including Best Buy, B&H, Fry’s, and New Egg will begin selling the Mod on December 13. Motorola plans to sell the Mod internationally within the next few months.

The Polaroid Insta-Share Printer will be priced at $200. Zink Zero-Ink Paper will be sold separately.