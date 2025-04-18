Luxury watch brand Movado has a smart watch — it’s over $350 below retail price today

Smart watches are fascinating ways to track our sleep, health, and fitness and make an interesting use of the wrist slot on our body in a world where the time is more available than ever. But we can criticize even the best smartwatches for looking a bit too techy. That is, if you want something that looks more traditional and fear looking too health-conscious, a smartwatch is seemingly not for you.

Fortunately, we’re seeing an increasing interest in hybrid smartwatches — watches that use old world style with modern day tech. And, sometimes, they get a pretty good sale. Take the Movado Bold Motion in stainless steel that we’re now seeing on Jomashop. It retails for $795, but they’re selling it for just $442. That’s a discount of $353, or around 44% off. Tap the button below to see and buy the watch or keep reading to learn about all of its details.

Why you should buy the Movado Bold Motion

The majority of this Movado Bold Motion is stainless steel. It has a stainless steel band and casing. The face itself is protected by a scratch-resistant mineral crystal surface and the interior is a dark black with blue-accented hands and a blue ring around the dial. It has a noticeable crown on the side, as most traditional watches do, but the whole thing stays relatively minimalist. Even the charging portal is hidden on the underside of the case, hidden away by your wrist.

All tracking with the Movado Bold Motion is done in conjunction with your phone and, as it goes both ways, your phone gives notifications to the Movado Bold. In other words, this is a very minimalist and unobtrusive smartwatch. It is a watch first and foremost with activity tracking there in the background. With this watch it should be easier to ignore the gamification to some degree and just act, free of the constant “observer effect” you may feel when wearing a smartwatch with notifications, trackers, and stats ever-present upon your wrist.

Here’s a reminder that the Movado Bold Motion is said to retail at $795 and you can get yours for just $442 today if you tap the button below. Again, that’s a discount of $353 or 44% off. Of course, this isn’t the only smartwatch that has a deal today, so be sure to look at our collection of smartwatch deals for models that have a more typical design.