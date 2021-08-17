These days, smartphones don’t ship with a ton of goodies packed in the box — long gone are the days of free earbuds and chargers. Today, you’re mostly on your own. Aside from the phone itself, you’re going to need some basic things. The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are still on pre-order, but already Samsung and its various vendor friends are starting to offer the smart accessories you’ll need to get the party started for your new Samsung foldable phone. While there’s not an overabundance of products out just yet, there’s plenty to get you thinking about what you might need. Here are some of the items to consider for the full functionality of your new Samsung Galaxy Fold or Flip.

Spigen Slim Armor Pro for Galaxy Z Fold 3

Spigen is an old hand at smartphone tech, with many cases out there for all the major brands. It’s now ventured into the third generation Z Fold with the new Slim Armor Pro. It features new edge protection complete with dual layers and air cushion technology to guard the Z Fold’s delicate hinge and glass. Add to that a new foam technology for an extra layer of shock resistance. Its open buttons provide easy access topped off with a premium finish.

Anker 60W Power Delivery Fast Charger

Anker, another trusted name in smartphone tech, now offers its signature Power 3.0 universal high speed charger to the new generation of Samsung foldable phones. The charger is compatible with nearly any device via its 60W USB-C power 3.0 port, but is some 35% smaller than traditional chargers because it uses gallium nitride (Gann) instead of silicon. This power port Atom III 60W wall charger comes by itself, so you’ll have to supply your own cable.

Olixar Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

This Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 screen protector two-pack gives you outstanding protection against impact, shattering, scratches, and wear and tear that may afflict your phone’s screen over time. The screen protector provides an invisible shield to help prevent fingerprints, keeping your device clean. Just scan the QR code on the packaging for a full video guide — no more frustrating installations, guessing games, or stress.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Flip Cover with S Pen

Because the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports the S Pen, leave it to Samsung to figure out the best case to tote everything around safely. The Flip Cover with S Pen features a dedicated and detachable S Pen Fold Edition holder that’s treated with an antimicrobial coating to keep your case clean. The case also offers increased stability, so you can place Z Fold 3 on a table and start writing without your phone moving.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 –now available for pre-order — offer premium sound quality with three microphones, a curved design to reduce wind noise, and a machine-learning algorithm to filter extraneous sound. Two microphones pick up your desired sounds while noise cancellation tech blocks unwanted sounds. The companion Galaxy Wearable app lets you choose among three levels of ambient noise so you can listen to music or play games and still be aware of your surroundings. A cradle design case keeps your earbuds safe and juiced. They come in graphite, white, olive, or lavender.

Ringke Slim Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung’s new flip phone may be retro in style, but as a delicate piece of equipment, you’ll want to protect it with a durable cover. The Ringke Slim Case has the right idea with a new polycarbonate, soft cover. Its premium two-piece construction measures only 1.1mm wide, offers easy access to the handset’s ports and buttons, and supports fast wireless charging and Powershare. The case features a grippy micro-dot anchor to help you easily flip open the phone. You can, if you wish, attach wrist or neck straps with the built-in lanyard hole, though you’ll have to bring your own.

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio

A new Samsung foldable phone may not be your only purchase. You may also be planning on a new pair of earbuds or even a Samsung watch. If so, you’ll have to figure out a way to keep everything properly charged. The Wireless Charger Trio features six coils, making it easy to set your device down anywhere on the pad — with the case still in place. The slim charger sports an unobtrusive design with simple icons and an LED light, and even offers a dedicated spot for Galaxy watch. The LED light indicates the charging status of your device with red for charging, flashing red for charging error, and green for fully charged, and you can dim it at night. It’s available in black and white.

