New gold finish makes Frederique Constant’s hybrid smartwatch flashier than ever

The response has been so great to Frederique Constant’s Hybrid Manufacture connected watch, apparently selling out in some markets around the world, it has announced three new colors for the coming year. The watch is very unusual, in that it takes a mechanical, automatic watch and adds activity tracking and several other smart features to it, resulting in a watch no-one will ever know is connected to your phone just by looking at it.

Our pick of the selection is the yellow gold version, which looks so classy you’ll be forgiven for making sure it’s comfortable, and asking whether it would like some tea. The 42mm case is quite small so the watch looks at home on most wrists, and the dark face with gold hands is a beauty. The complication at the top of the dial is for percentage to your daily step or sleep goal, and the bottom complication is for the power reserve.

The yellow gold version is joined by a polished stainless steel version, and a rose gold plated model, with a choice of black or brown leather straps. All Hybrid Manufacture watches have sapphire crystal over the beautifully decorated dial, with its hand-polished hour and minute hands. Make no mistake, this is a true Swiss watch, with the quality you expect.

The connected technical side of the watch has not changed, offering fitness and sleep tracking, an activity coach, world time, and a clever analytics feature that checks your watch’s operation each day to ensure it’s in top condition. The data is presented in an app to show when the watch needs a service.

The automatic, 33 jewel FC-750 movement has a 42-hour power reserve, while the connected features rely on a battery that lasts for about seven days. When you buy the Hybrid Manufacturer, it comes in a special presentation box that doubles as a “winder” for the automatic movement — twirling the phone around to mimic the movement of your wrist, so it doesn’t stop working — and as an induction-based charger for the fitness tracking side. The wireless charger can be removed from the winder section for use when traveling too.

The watches will be out in April through Frederique Constant’s website, where the yellow gold and stainless steel version will cost $3,250, while the rose gold plated model will set you back $3,550.