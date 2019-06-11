Digital Trends
Mobile

Google showcases natural underwater beauty in new Street View images

Christian de Looper
By
new google street view underwater images 1

Turns out, you can use Google’s Street View for more than just exploring the actual street. Street View could already be used to explore underwater locations, but Google has expanded the feature to include a few new beautiful underwater destinations.

The new images, which are available in a Google Earth collection, aren’t just there to help people explore the beauty that’s under the ocean — they’re also aimed at reminding users of the impact that humans have had on the environment. Just as there are bright, vivid corals and beautiful underwater landscapes, the images also show bleached and dying coral, plastic, and so on.

new google street view underwater images 2

“We hope our new underwater Street View images, available today in a Google Earth collection, will encourage people to fall in love with the ocean — both its beauty and fragility — and want to protect it,” Lorna Parry, co-founder and managing director of Underwater Earth, said in a blog post.

In particular, the new Street View images show off the Great Barrier Reef’s Lizard Island, and the New Caledonia coral lagoons. According to Google, both images show off vivid and clear colors, but the fact that the colors are fluorescing means that the corals are failing to protect themselves from a warming ocean. Other images include the “Million Dollar Point” in Vanuatu, which is where the U.S. Army dumped jeeps and bulldozers after World War II.

As Google notes, if you’re inspired by the beauty of the images in the new Street View collection, there are steps you can tale to help preserve it. For example, you can make an effort to reduce your dependence on plastic and buy sustainably sourced fish, which will help make for a more sustainable marine life.

You can check out the new underwater Street View images for yourselves, along with any other underwater images, in this Google Earth collection. They’re also available in a new Street View category in Voyager, which can be found in Google Earth for Android, iOS, and on the web.

Of course, Google may soon have some competition when it comes to Street View. At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, the company announced that a Street View-like feature, called Look Around, would be coming to Apple Maps in iOS 13.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, and 5G: Everything you need to know
Sonarax
Mobile

Sonarax harnesses ultrasonic sound for improved security, indoor navigation

Navigating the mall, finding your car, and authenticating your identity for mobile payments can all be a pain, but that's not all they have in common -- they could also potentially be made much easier with high-frequency ultrasonic sound.
Posted By Simon Hill
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for June 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Pixel 3 Best Phone 2018
Mobile

New renders claim the Pixel 4 will copy the next iPhone's biggest design change

The Google Pixel 3 may still be a relatively new device, but already rumors and leaks have started emerging about the Google Pixel 4. Notably, it seems as though Google could add better support for dual SIM cards on the device.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Mark Jansen
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Home Theater

Set your ears free with the best completely wireless earbuds

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best true wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing this month

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen
amazon drops prices of kindle oasis ebook readers 1500x750
Deals

Save up to $50 on Amazon’s Kindle Oasis ebook readers and Kindle Paperwhite

Ebook readers that are optimized for outdoors are more prevalent than ever. In time for summer, Amazon has knocked $50 off the prices of the 8 GB and 32 GB Kindle Oasis ebook readers. Start the next chapter of your ebook reading experience…
Posted By William Hank
waze vs google maps in hand
Mobile

Google Maps may soon alert you if your taxi driver goes off-route

Google wants to make taking a taxi a little safer. The company is adding a feature to Google Maps that will alert you if your taxi driver goes off-route by more than 500 meters. The feature is currently only available in India.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best cheap fitness trackers amazfit bip lifestyle
Deals

Before buying an Apple Watch, check out this cheap smartwatch under $100

Not looking to spend hundreds of dollars on a smartwatch? You might want to consider this little-known but well-reviewed cheap smartwatch from Amazfit called the Bip. It's on sale on Amazon, and you can have it in one day if you're a Prime…
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon drops prices for samsung micro sd evo select memory cards 100mbs 0
Mobile

Save up to $100 on Samsung MicroSD EVO Select memory cards at Amazon

MicroSD memory cards can transform your mobile devices into massive digital storage units. Whether you create or carry your content, Amazon cut the prices on three Samsung Evo Select MicroSD cards in time for summer fun.
Posted By Bruce Brown
spielbergs next big project is designed just for virtual reality steve spielberg
Mobile

See Spielberg’s scary horror show on your phone, but only when darkness falls

Steven Spielberg is not only writing a horror story for an app, but he also has a really fiendish idea to make it even more atmospheric: Your phone won’t let you see it until after the sun goes down.
Posted By Andy Boxall
OnePlus 7 Pro Almond
Mobile

The OnePlus 7 Pro Almond is so good-looking, you'll want to snack on it

The OnePlus 7 Pro is here, and it's a monster of a phone with a stunning redesign, a pop-up selfie camera, powerful flagship specs, and a price that's hundreds of dollars less than the competition.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Kik Messenger
Mobile

Kik makes it easy to delete your account or your teen's account. Here's how.

You can delete your Kik account temporarily or permanently -- which Kik calls Temporary Deactivation and Permanent Deactivation. Temporary deactivation means you can simply reactivate your account by signing back in. Deleting is forever.
Posted By Jackie Dove
samsung galaxy day deals on s10 note 9 buds swag
Mobile

The U.S.-bound Galaxy A50 is Samsung’s attempt to reclaim the midrange market

Samsung has just revealed its new A-series of smartphones for 2019. Say hello to the Galaxy A50, A20, and A10e. Here's absolutely everything you need to know about these sub-$400 midrange phones.
Posted By Mark Jansen
HTC U12 Plus Review
Mobile

HTC still makes smartphones, but still isn’t great at marketing them

It’s easy to forget HTC still makes smartphones, as it sold most of its phone division to Google. The phones are still there, though, and HTC has announced a pair new ones: The HTC U19e, and the Desire 19+.
Posted By Andy Boxall