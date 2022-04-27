 Skip to main content
New Sony Xperia phones to debut on May 11

Ayush Chourasia
By

Sony is set to unveil the next lineup of Xperia phones. The company released a teaser to announce the upcoming launch on May 11. It clearly hints at the arrival of Xperia 1 IV but that’s not the only device expected at the event. According to the leaks, Sony may also reveal Xperia 5 and Xperia 10 series phones alongside Xperia 1 IV.

Taking a closer look at the shared clip, we find that Xperia 1 IV features thick top and bottom bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. This is similar to the design of the Sony Xperia 1 III that launched last year. The recently leaked renders also tell the same story. As per the renders, the flatter sides will be the only differentiating design factor on the 1 IV.

There’s no punch-hole or dew-drop notch at the top as the selfie camera is placed in the top bezel (Sony still likes to do it the old way). On the rear, it appears to have a quad rear camera setup, while the bottom side holds a 3.5mm audio jack and a SIM card tray.

The Sony Xperia 1 IV is expected to sport a 6.5-inch OLED display. It may ship with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which could be paired with 12GB of RAM and 512B of onboard storage. The details of the camera system are yet to surface online. But the renders indicate that one of the sensors will be a dedicated periscope lens.

In February 2022, we heard rumors about the Xperia 5 IV which should make its way to the upcoming event. The rumor suggested the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 6.1-inch OLED display.

Other than the two phones, we may also see the Xperia 10 IV, the successor to the Xperia 10 III. This is device is supposed to pack a 6-inch display and triple rear camera.

