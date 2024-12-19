Niagara Launcher, one of the best Android launchers, finally has backups

Niagara Launcher, one of the most popular apps in the Google Play Store, has received a significant update. It now includes a backup feature, which many users have requested. The news about Niagra’s “Winter Update” was announced on X.

The new backup feature allows launcher users to save their settings for future restoration. This is especially helpful for those switching phones, resetting their devices, or experimenting with different setups. It integrates with Android’s built-in backup system, automatically saving your settings to Google Drive. This backup includes user favorites, app swipe actions, blacklisted apps, and more.

Niagara is launching the new backup feature in its free and pro versions, acknowledging that Android’s integrated cloud backups can be unreliable. To initiate the backup process, open the app’s settings, then navigate to Advanced > Backup & Restore. The app will create a lightweight file that can be sent to a new device via a messaging app or stored safely as a backup.

Niagara Launcher is also introducing a new wellness feature, the Usage Breaker, that’s available for Niagara Pro users. This experimental feature helps you become more aware of your time in apps to reduce unnecessary screen time. You can select specific apps you use more than you’d like. After spending a certain amount of time in one of these apps, you will receive a friendly reminder about the duration of your current session, encouraging you to reflect without disrupting your activity.

How does this differ from other app timers? Instead of blocking your usage or pushing for workarounds, it builds awareness and gently reminds you when to take a break.

To activate the Usage Breaker, navigate to Niagara settings > Features > Usage Breaker and choose all the apps you frequently use or use for longer than desired.

Niagara Launcher, one of our favorite Android launchers, stands out for those who appreciate minimalism and one-handed usability. Its approach includes a vertically scrolling list of apps organized in alphabetical order, which enhances accessibility and makes it easier to navigate with your thumb. Reducing reliance on widgets and app icons declutters the home screen.

You can experiment with the new features by downloading the current beta version of Niagara Launcher. The features are rolling out to everyone through an update on Google Play in the coming weeks.