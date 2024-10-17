October 24 is going to be a big day for OnePlus fans

OnePlus will launch the latest version of its smartphone software, OxygenOS 15, on October 24. It is based on Android 15 and follows several months of Android 15 beta releases that began in May after the Google I/O developer conference and which were made available on various OnePlus devices.

Paired with the tagline of “Speed and AI,” the company says the software will be “equipped with industry-leading Fast&Smooth experience, meaningful new AI features, and a distinctive design style that highlights OnePlus’ personality. OxygenOS 15 is set to be the fastest and most user-friendly OxygenOS ever.”

OnePlus isn’t giving too much away about OxygenOS 15 at this stage, but one interesting change to look out for concerns Android’s animations. OnePlus says it has used software algorithms to reconstruct Android’s animations so they appear even smoother. It’s keeping quiet about its AI features too, saying only that they will focus on productivity and creativity.

Recommended Videos

What isn’t being said at this stage is when OxygenOS 15 will be released, which phones it will be available for, and how long it will take to reach them. It’s safe to assume the OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Open Apex Edition will be among the first to get it, with the OnePlus 12R likely to follow soon after. In a post shared on the OnePlus community forum, it stated that the road map for release will also be shared during the launch event.

You’ll be able to watch the OxygenOS 15 launch event online at 7:30 a.m. PT/10:30 a.m. ET on October 24. In the meantime, we have other details on Android 15 updates and time frames for OnePlus and other manufacturers here.