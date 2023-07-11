 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

OnePlus 10T price slashed by $130 at Amazon for Prime Day 2023

Aaron Mamiit
By
Holding the OnePlus 10T in front of a green plant.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

The OnePlus 10T may have been replaced by the OnePlus 11 as the brand’s flagship smartphone, but it’s still a worthwhile purchase, especially with a $170 discount for this year’s Prime Day phone deals. From its original price of $700, you’ll only have to pay $530 for the OnePlus 10T, which is a steal considering all the features that come with it. It’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible though, because we’re not sure if Amazon’s stocks of the smartphone will last until the end of the shopping event.

Why you should buy the OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz adaptive frame rate and always-on HDR10+, for superior brightness and color accuracy when you’re watching streaming content and playing games. The smartphone has a rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera, plus a 16MP selfie camera at the front. This is the 125W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition of the smartphone, which means charging for 10 minutes replenishes a day’s worth of power.

In our comparison of the OnePlus 10T versus OnePlus 10 Pro, we explained that the OnePlus 10T was the brand’s performance flagship, while the OnePlus 10 Pro was its camera flagship. The two models share a lot of similarities, but the OnePlus 10T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with 16GB of RAM, while the OnePlus 10 Pro only has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with up to 12GB of RAM. Launching apps and multitasking between is much smoother on the OnePlus 10T, though both come with Android 12 and OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box.

Related

Whether you’ve had an eye on the OnePlus 10T for a while or you’re just looking for a dependable Android smartphone, don’t miss this chance at a $170 discount on the device’s sticker price of $700 as part of the ongoing Prime Day deals. You’ll be able to get the smartphone for just $530, but only if you hurry because we’re not sure how many units Amazon has left. If you want the OnePlus 10T as your next smartphone, you need to add it to your cart and check out immediately to get it for cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Save 30% on this ultra rugged Samsung tablet for Prime Day
Two Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pros in the sand.

Landing what could be one of the best Prime Day tablet deals is a cinch today with the Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pro. This super rugged tablet is seeing a discounted price $532. This is a savings of $227, as it would regularly set you back $759. This is a good piece of tech to pounce on if any of the other Prime Day deals aren’t providing what you’re looking for. This is the lowest price of the year for the Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pro, making it a great option if you’re looking for a capable tablet and aren’t happy with the prices of the best tablets.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pro
Samsung is one of the most well known names in electronic devices. When it comes to tablets, its top competition is the Apple iPad, though even the best iPads aren’t particularly known for their ruggedness. This is where a tablet like the Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pro makes a name for itself. While a Samsung model like the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may be the king of Samsung’s tablet lineup, the TabActive4 Pro is the tablet you should consider if you find yourself putting your electronics through their physical paces often. The durable design of the TabActive4 Pro includes defense against extreme hot and cold temperatures, drops, spills, and an IP68 rating that stands up to dust and water.

Read more
This is hands-down the best Google Pixel 7 Prime Day deal
Google Pixel 7 Pro standing up on a bench.

One of the best Prime Day phone deals is a great option for anyone who's been contemplating the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Usually priced at $999, it's down to $749 for a limited time only at Amazon as part of its plethora of Prime Day deals. A huge discount of $250, this is one of those Prime Day Google Pixel deals we've been waiting for. You may already know if this is the phone for you so hit the buy button below if so. Otherwise, keep reading while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro
When we reviewed the Google Pixel 7 Pro, we were pretty impressed. It has a bold and striking design along with an utterly gorgeous 120Hz screen. Its 6.7-inch OLED display looks great with a 3,120 x 1,440 resolution and peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits. It's covered in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus so it can resist cracks and scratches. It builds on the momentum of the success of the Google Pixel 6 well.

Read more
Prime Day deal gets you this Samsung 128GB microSD for $13
The Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC card 128GB on a white background.

If you're planning to take advantage of Prime Day phone deals, or if you're thinking about buying any other electronic device with expandable storage, you may want to also buy the 128GB version of the Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC card while it's discounted for the shopping event. It's currently available for $13 from Amazon, down from $17 for $4 in savings -- it's not much, but you might as well take it if you're going to buy one anyway. Add it to your cart and check out immediately so that you don't miss out, because we're not sure how long stocks will last.

Why you should buy the Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC card
Various kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A54, consoles like the Nintendo Switch, and digital cameras like the Fujifilm X-T4, can equip microSD cards for extra space on top of their internal storage. If you think you're going to need the additional capacity, then you'll need something like the Samsung Pro Endurance microSDXC card. Our roundup of the best microSD cards says that SDXC stands for Secure Digital Extended Capacity, which refers to a range of microSD cards offering 32GB up to 2TB in extra storage space.

Read more