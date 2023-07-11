OnePlus 10T price slashed by $130 at Amazon for Prime Day 2023

The OnePlus 10T may have been replaced by the OnePlus 11 as the brand’s flagship smartphone, but it’s still a worthwhile purchase, especially with a $170 discount for this year’s Prime Day phone deals. From its original price of $700, you’ll only have to pay $530 for the OnePlus 10T, which is a steal considering all the features that come with it. It’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible though, because we’re not sure if Amazon’s stocks of the smartphone will last until the end of the shopping event.

Why you should buy the OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz adaptive frame rate and always-on HDR10+, for superior brightness and color accuracy when you’re watching streaming content and playing games. The smartphone has a rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera, plus a 16MP selfie camera at the front. This is the 125W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition of the smartphone, which means charging for 10 minutes replenishes a day’s worth of power.

In our comparison of the OnePlus 10T versus OnePlus 10 Pro, we explained that the OnePlus 10T was the brand’s performance flagship, while the OnePlus 10 Pro was its camera flagship. The two models share a lot of similarities, but the OnePlus 10T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with 16GB of RAM, while the OnePlus 10 Pro only has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with up to 12GB of RAM. Launching apps and multitasking between is much smoother on the OnePlus 10T, though both come with Android 12 and OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box.

Whether you’ve had an eye on the OnePlus 10T for a while or you’re just looking for a dependable Android smartphone, don’t miss this chance at a $170 discount on the device’s sticker price of $700 as part of the ongoing Prime Day deals. You’ll be able to get the smartphone for just $530, but only if you hurry because we’re not sure how many units Amazon has left. If you want the OnePlus 10T as your next smartphone, you need to add it to your cart and check out immediately to get it for cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations