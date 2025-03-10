OnePlus is upping its camera game — again

The OnePlus 13 boasts one of the best camera systems available on a smartphone, and a new software update is set to enhance its capabilities even further.

According to Android News, this upcoming update will improve the focusing capabilities of the rear cameras. Additionally, enhancements to the tone and color of photos taken with the rear camera are also expected.

Released internationally in January, the OnePlus 13 features three 50-megapixel cameras on the back: a 50MP primary camera from Sony, a 50MP wide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera from Sony with a 3x optical zoom, utilizing a “triple prism” assembly. While the app does support a 6x zoom, this hybrid zoom relies on the combination of the cameras, software, and AI.

Our review noted that the phone takes “punchy, detailed, and exciting photos in most environments.” The 6x zoom has been described as “really good.” There’s also “good consistency between the primary and wide-angle cameras.”

The OnePlus 13 is the best Android phone currently available and is also among the top overall smartphones. In addition to its impressive camera system, the phone boasts an excellent design, is available in various attractive colors, and offers long battery life. The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powers it.

It’s always encouraging to see new phones receive software updates soon after their launch. These updates often address bugs appearing shortly after a device is released. In this case, OnePlus is improving the camera system on its latest flagship model, and, likely, the update will also include various bug fixes.

The new update, CPH2655_15.0.0.602(EX01), is being rolled out and will improve stability and performance. It weighs in at 1.26GB.