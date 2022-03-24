OnePlus will be delving into the tablet market soon according to recent leaks. It is rumored that the company’s first tablet will be called the OnePlus Pad 5G. The tablet is expected to be revealed in the first half of 2022.

While OnePlus has yet to confirm any details about this upcoming tablet, tipster Mukul states that the device is already in mass production. Key specifications and pricing for the Oppo Pad 5G have also surfaced online. These frequent leaks indicate that the OnePlus Pad 5G may not be too far away from launch.

According to the tipster Shadow Leak, the rumored OnePlus Pad 5G may feature a 12.4-inch FHD+OLED display. The refresh rate wasn’t revealed in the shared tweet, but previous leaks suggest that the tablet could get a 120Hz panel. Under the hood, there could be a Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is a few years old, but packs enough power to drive a tablet without any hiccups. OnePlus may have chosen this chipset to keep the pricing of the OnePlus Pad 5G in check.

OnePlus Pad 5G Exposure 🎩 • 12.4-inch FHD+ OLED Screen

• Snapdragon 865

• 6GB RAM

• 128GB Storage

• 13MP+5MP Rear Camera

• 8MP Front

• 10090mAh + 45W Charging

• Android 12

• Side Fringarprint Sensor

• 3.5mm Jack

• Bluetooth 5.1 6GB+128GB: ¥2999 (Expected) — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) March 24, 2022

As for cameras, the OnePlus Pad 5G may sport a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary lens on the rear. On the front, it could get an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

The OnePlus Pad 5G is tipped to get 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. No other variants have been mentioned in the leak, so it cannot be said if Oppo will sell it in multiple configurations. The tablet may get a massive 10,090mAh battery with support for 45-watt charging. It may also feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication and a 3.5mm audio jack. Finally, OnePlus may ship it with Android 12 out of the box.

As per Shadow Leak, the OnePlus Pad 5G will be priced at 2,999 Chine yuan ($471) for the model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

