OnePlus in the process of renaming Dash Charge system to Warp Charge

It seems that OnePlus may be changing the name of its Dash Charge charging system to “Warp Charge” — if a trademark application to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) is granted.

OnePlus has been avoiding using the term “Dash Charge” in its promotional material and software ever since it was denied a trademark in the EU in March due to similarities with Bragi’s Dash Pro headset and Amazon’s Dash service. While OnePlus would still have been able to use the Dash Charge name in the U.S., it would have had to have changed the name specifically for regions within the EU — not exactly the easiest way of doing business.

Clearly not happy with the situation, OnePlus has been looking for a replacement for the “Dash Charge” name — and it seems it may have found it with “Warp Charge.” The trademark was submitted to the EUIPO on July 13, but don’t expect an answer particularly quickly. The trademark application for Dash Charge was begun when the OnePlus 3 was released in 2016, and the agency only got around to denying the application in March of this year.

Of course, it’s not a given that the trademark will be accepted yet, so it would be unwise for OnePlus to start the lengthy and expensive process of re-merchandising until the application is complete — but unless some major players within a similar industry pop up with another valid claim to the name, then it’s likely that the trademark will be accepted. We doubt a miniatures shop in Halifax has enough of a claim to block OnePlus here.

The charging method formerly known as Dash Charge has a strong history. It’s based on the VOOC charging tech of OnePlus’ owner, OPPO, and it increases ampage, rather than voltage, to deliver more power to a device. It’s considered one of the fastest methods of fast charging out there, and it’s something that OnePlus is proud enough of to have launched a marketing campaign around for the launch of the OnePlus 3T.

Having the trademark application rejected clearly hasn’t hurt OnePlus too much though — the release of the OnePlus 6 was completed without it, and we’ve highlighted that particular phone as one of our current favorites.