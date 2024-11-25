The OnePlus Watch 3 could be released very soon

The highly anticipated OnePlus 13 smartphone has been released in China and is expected to be available in the U.S. and other regions early next year. According to respected tipster Yogesh Brar, a OnePlus Watch 3 could debut internationally alongside the OnePlus 13 series.

First teased this summer, the OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to offer some enhancements compared to the OnePlus Watch 2. That wearable device launched earlier this year to modest reviews.

With Brar now suggesting that the OnePlus Watch 3’s release may coincide with the OnePlus 13, that means we could see it as early as January 2025. That’s when we anticipate the OnePlus 13 series to get its global debut, and from the sounds of it, also the OnePlus Watch 3.

The OnePlus Watch 3 is anticipated to introduce LTE connectivity, allowing users to stay connected without needing their phone nearby. It will also reportedly run on Google’s Wear OS and be powered by an updated Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 processor, providing smoother performance and better battery efficiency.

In terms of design, the OnePlus Watch 3 will likely maintain its predecessor’s circular dial and dual-button setup. However, it may feature a new bezel design and a fresh silicone strap with a diamond-cut pattern. Additionally, rumors suggest that the upcoming OnePlus Watch could be equipped with a 500mAh battery, similar to its predecessor.

Our OnePlus Watch 2 reviewer praised the OnePlus Watch 3 for its long battery life, premium design, fast performance, and comfortable wear. We were less impressed with the watch’s lackluster rotating crown, discouraging health app, and poorly designed watch faces.

The OnePlus Watch 3 will likely be priced at around $300 in the U.S.

The OnePlus 13 was announced in late October in China. The highly-anticipated device offers a flat 6.82-inch OLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The phone’s camera system features a triple setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP periscope telephoto lens, all enhanced by OnePlus’s continued collaboration with Hasselblad for improved image quality. Other phone features include having a hefty 6000mAh battery, OxygenOS 15, which is built on Android 15, and more.