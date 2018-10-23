The fastest charging phone we’ve ever tested has a Lamborghini badge

Share

Who would want a Lamborghini that went from zero to 100 in 35 minutes? No-one wanting to get anywhere quickly, certainly, but we’re not talking about a super car here, we’re talking about a smartphone. In smartphone land, zero to 100 is super phone territory, and exactly where Lamborghini belongs.

This is the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition, a spruced-up version of the Find X, with some very impressive fast charging technology called Super VOOC. Appropriately for anything with a Lamborghini badge, it’s damn fast. An empty battery hits 100-percent capacity in just 35 minutes. Sounds unbelievable, but we’ve tested it out and found that not only does it work as described, it sometimes works even faster.

There’s no magic involved, and no special circumstances that only sees the super fast charge work on a Tuesday when the sun is at its brightest. You just plug it in to the supplied charger, and that’s it. Yes, it’s a proprietary set up, so you must use the charging plug and USB Type-C cable. However, the charger has a Lamborghini badge, and the cable is bright orange and looks strong enough to tow a car, so you won’t mind.

The charger

We’ve tested this out several times, and you can see the fifth charging cycle featured in the video. The phone’s battery was completely flat, with the screen informing us to plug the device in if we wanted it to turn on. It was 12:20 p.m., and at 12:53 p.m. the display showed 99-percent charge, and ticked over to 100 percent a moment later. That’s just under 35 minutes, and an astonishing performance.

Perhaps even more impressive — neither the phone or the charger became hot, and barely even managed to get warm to the touch. Inside the Oppo Find X Lamborghini is a 3,400mAh battery cell, which Oppo says is a special Bi-cell battery that supports the 10V 5A charging system. Super VOOC is Oppo’s name for the fast charging technology, and this is the first time we’ve seen it used in a smartphone, after the tech was teased back in 2016. Now it’s here, the Find X Lamborghini Edition has become the fastest charging phone we’ve ever tested.

Any smartphone owner is going to immediately see (and want) the benefits. While others come close, with OnePlus’s Dash Charge on the OnePlus 6 managing 60-percent charge in about the same time, none can match the convenience of the Find X Lamborghini Edition. Even if the battery isn’t flat the charge times are impressive. In only 15 minutes you can expect the battery to be at 65 percent charge. If a fast charge time is your number one requirement, the Oppo Find X Lamborghini should be at the top of your shopping list.

The phone

The Lamborghini Edition is identical in operation to the standard Oppo Find X, and you can read our review of the phone here to find out more, but there are a few differences and features that deserve to be highlighted. The Lamborghini Edition comes in carbon fiber black, and it’s surprisingly subtle. The weave on the back of the phone is only visible at the sides, and only in the right light. In the center, the color turns inky black, offset by a gold Oppo and Lamborghini logo. It’s incredibly classy.

Around the front is the same 6.4-inch screen found on the regular Find X, complete with the very cool and colorful notification light system that runs around the screen edge, and the same awesome motorized camera module. This remains a highlight of the Find X. There’s minimal delay in it rising from the phone for face unlock duties, or for when you want to quickly take a photo. The build and action are the same as the Find X — there is some wobble if you deliberately move it about — and the phone is not water resistant because of it. Most will forgive it, as this is one of the coolest smartphone features we’ve seen in 2018.

It comes with a special Lamborghini theme which changes the icons and wallpaper, but they’re not particularly attractive.

It’s the same Snapdragon 845 processor powering the phone, with 8GB of RAM and a massive 512GB of internal storage space on the Lamborghini Edition. You won’t be left wanting speed or memory space if you purchase this phone. The software is Android 8.1 with Oppo’s ColorOS on top. It comes with a special Lamborghini theme which changes the icons and wallpaper, but they’re not particularly attractive.

It comes in a presentation box with the charger, a tough case with a carbon fiber-effect look and the Lamborghini logo, plus a pair of Oppo’s O-Free true wireless earbuds too. This may sweeten the deal, but they aren’t fantastic. Similar in fit to Apple’s AirPods, these lozenge-shape earbuds can’t match the sound quality or the battery life, returning less than four hours on a charge. However, they do come for ‘free’ in the box, and we cannot complain about that, plus we far prefer the O Free to a cheap set of wired headphones. They also have a matching carbon fiber look to go with your phone.

Finally, the Lamborghini Edition does not feel any stronger than the standard Find X, so concerns over durability remain. The included case is sturdy, and may mitigate any worries over the device bending or breaking, but you’ll still want to be careful with this one.

Camera

Identical to the regular Find X, the Lamborghini Edition has a dual-lens 16-megapixel camera on the back with an f/2.0 aperture, with a secondary 20-megapixel lens. The front camera has 25-megapixels. There’s scene recognition, slow motion video, and optical image stabilization, so it’s not lacking in technology.

The Find X’s camera both excites and disappoints. We’ll never tire of the motorized module, and in the right environment, the rear camera takes fantastic photos. In poor or difficult lighting, it doesn’t always impress. The front camera is superb, and lives up to Oppo’s reputation as a master of the selfie. Just the sheer breadth of features, beauty modes, and lighting effects makes it worthwhile for selfie fans.

The price

Lamborghini’s are expensive, so it’s no surprise to find out the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition is also quite pricey. It’s not for sale in the U.S. either, so you’ll have to import one, but like the Find X itself the device should be available on a wider scale internationally in the near future. How much? The price in China converts over to at least $1,500, or around twice the price of the basic 128GB Oppo Find X.

We recently struggled to find a reason to pay extra for the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS over the standard Mate 20 Pro. Oppo has given us a reason to pay more for the Lamborghini Edition, as the Super VOOC fast charge cannot be found elsewhere, and is a truly exciting and beneficial upgrade. The phone also looks great, and we like the way it fits in with the Lamborghini brand by being seriously fast.

If you’ve got the money, the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition will turn heads, and you’ll easily have the fastest charging phone on the block. However, if you’re not willing to pay so much, we’d say it’s inevitable the Super VOOC tech will come to a more accessibly priced Oppo phone in the future.