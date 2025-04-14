 Skip to main content
This could be your last chance to get an Oura Ring Gen 3 Heritage for just $199

The Oura Ring Gen 3 Heritage is technically a previous generation Oura Ring, but the tech isn’t moving so fast that we think you’ll necessarily notice. And, right now, it has one of its best prices on Amazon, at just $199. The ring is in a sort of fluctuation of prices this month, bouncing between regular and deal prices, which potentially signals the end of the deal. In any event, this is an excellent way to get an affordable fitness tracker that has a battery that can last all week. The Oura Ring Gen 3 Heritage is down to $199 from $249, a savings of $50. It’s also worth noting that its original retail was $299, so this is (in many ways) a savings of $100. Again, this deal could be blinking out of existence at any time, so if you want to make sure to get it, tap the button below. Then, keep reading to see what makes the Heritage special.

Why you should buy an Oura Ring Gen 3 Heritage

Oura Rings give you the advantages of fitness tracking without the disadvantage of taking your wrist out of play for a traditional watch. They also don’t have a screen to obsess over, tracking your stats more passively and giving you a less obsessive need to check in at all moments. The Oura Ring Gen 3 Heritage tracks everything from your heart rate to your sleeping patterns, gives women period tracking insights, has a 5-7 day battery life, and is water-resistant up to 100 meters. This is an unobtrusive piece of tech that lets you, more or less, set it and forget it in everyday life.

If you’re sold on the features, we should also point out one of the most important lines in our Oura Ring Gen 3 review: “There’s a choice of two designs. The full circular Horizon or the Heritage model, which has a flat section to give it some character. I’ve worn both types, and there’s no difference in comfort or feel.” This means that the Gen 3 Heritage is the way to go if you’re looking for smart tech that’s also efficiently priced. This is the smart shopper’s choice.

To get your Oura Ring Gen 3 Heritage at a reduced price, tap the button below. This deal, which drops the price of the ring by $50 (to $199 from $249), could end at any time and is one of the best deals that Amazon has seen on the ring recently. If you’re not sold on it, however, go check out these Fitbit deals for an alternative fitness tracker that uses a more traditional around-the-wrist design.

